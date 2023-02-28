Global Harvesting Equipment Market Report 2022: Growing Investments by Major Key Players to Bolster Growth - Trends, Opportunities, Competition, and Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Harvesting Equipment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028: Segmented by Products (Combine Harvester, Forage Harvester, Sugarcane Harvester, Others), By Application (Agriculture v/s Fodder), By Region, and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Harvesting Equipment Market is anticipated to witness an impressive growth during the forecast period, 2022-2028

This can be ascribed to the growing demand for advanced harvesting equipment for better crop production across the region. Similarly, the growing development of research activities in the agricultural field for better crop production with saving time and low cost is expected to create a lucrative during the forecast period.

Additionally, growing investments by major key players in the agriculture fields are expected to drive the market growth across different parts of the globe. Similarly, the increasing preferences towards the usage of harvesting technology to enhance the efficiency of agricultural purposes is further expected to increase the demand for harvesting equipment, thereby fuelling market growth through 2028.

Besides, growing awareness about new harvesting technology and its advantages among farmers across the globe is further expected to support the harvesting equipment market during the forecast period. AGCO Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts throughout the world.



Growing awareness about equipment benefits propel the market



The growing demand for food and agricultural commodities enhances the production capacity and yield, which in turn is propelling the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Similarly, farmers are adopting sustainable agriculture practices by using advanced harvesting equipment to fulfill the food propelling the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing demand for agricultural products is expected to increase the need for planting, fertilizing, and harvesting equipment rather than manual equipment over time.

These types of instruments are used because of reducing overall costs and improvement in crop yields. According to USDA data, foreign investors owned at least 35.2 million acres of U.S. agricultural land in 2019 - 2.7 percent of U.S. farmland, an area almost the size of Iowa.

Also, increasing the urbanization rate along with demand for time-saving technology for additional food production in turn is expected to enhance the demand for harvesting equipment market. The employment of agriculture equipment assists in the cultivation of more crop in less time with less effort and increase the production of food, which anticipates to propel the market growth over the years.



Growing technological advancements in the agriculture field boost the market growth



Increasing technological advancement in the agriculture field for developing harvesting equipment along with growing mechanization of different agricultural activities has propelled the development of different modern and automatic agriculture equipment.

Similarly, growing favourable government initiatives are expected to the market growth over the years. In 2019, 49 percent of reported foreign-held acreage in the United States was forest land, while 25 percent was cropland, 24 percent was for pasture and other agricultural uses, and 2 percent was for non-agricultural uses (such as homesteads and roads).

Modern agriculture has undergone a dramatic transformation due to new technological developments in fields like robots, drones, and computer vision software. The main objective of agricultural automation technology is to take care of simple, routine operations. Drones, autonomous tractors, seeding, and mowing are some of the primary technologies that are most frequently used by farms.



Small-scale Potato Harvester, this machine digs potatoes from the soil by separating soil from the roots. It functions on small scale but separates the soil quickly to reduce the problems in harvesting potatoes.



Recent Development



NMSA is envisaged as one of the eight Missions outlined under National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC), NMSA aim at promoting Sustainable Agriculture through climate change adaptation measures. The major thrust is enhancing agriculture productivity especially in rainfed areas focusing on integrated farming, soil health management, and synergizing resource conservation.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Harvesting Equipment Market.

Lakeview Vineyard Equipment Inc

Oxbo International Corp.

Pellenc America.

Containerpal

Green-Rubber Kennedy Ag.

American Grape Harvesters.

Blueline Manufacturing and Equipment.

Clemens Vineyard Equipment.

Lazer Star Lights.

Garton Tractor Inc.

Report Scope:

Market Trends & Developments

Recent Developments

Product Launches

Mergers & Acquisitions

Harvesting Equipment Market, By Products:

Combine Harvester

Forage Harvester

Sugarcane Harvester

Others

Harvesting Equipment Market, By Application:

Agriculture

Fodder

Harvesting Equipment Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mpkvkn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.