Global Outdoor Advertising Market Size Expected to Hit US $40.49 Billion by 2032, Anticipated 6.3% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Outdoor Advertising Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Traditional Outdoor Advertising, Digital Outdoor Advertising); By Product; By End-use Industry; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032” in its research database.

According to the research report, the global outdoor advertising market size & share was valued at USD 21.96 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 40.49 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

What is Outdoor Advertising? How Big is Outdoor Advertising Market Size & Share?

Report Overview

Outdoor advertising is advertising that reaches consumers when they are outside their homes. The most common form of outdoor advertising is the billboard. The rapidly rising demand for the outdoor advertising market can be attributed to the fact that more attention span is given, which will lead to more conversions. That is the reason outdoor advertising helps build brand recognition.

Albeit digital billboards are mostly used for advertising, they can also be used for public service. The various applications of services include highways, railway stations, buildings, automobiles, and others, and are used by retail, banks and financial institutions, commercial buildings, media and entertainment, government, and transportation.

Some of the Top Market Players:

Adams Outdoor Advertising

AdSpace Networks Corporation

AirMedia Inc.

APN Outdoor

SGA Cop

Burkhart Advertising

Clear Channel Outdoor

Daktronics Corporation

JCDecaux

Lamar Advertising

NEC Display Solutions

OUTFRONT Media

Prismview Limited

Stroer Media

Key factors driving market growth

Increased urbanization to push the market

The increase in digital outdoor advertising is expected to contribute to the market's growth. The outdoor advertising market size is expanding as these forms of advertising are cost-effective ways for commercials to reach a wide range of audiences; their utilization is significant and growing. Additionally, increased urbanization and infrastructural development globally are expected to drive market growth.

Outdoor advertising is also gaining popularity as it raises brand awareness among consumers and compliments the brand's advertising campaigns on other channels, which are expected to drive market growth. Outdoor advertising market sales are soaring as people spend more time outside their offices and homes, which allows companies to reach a large number of people regularly and quickly, boosting the market growth during the projection period.

Recent trends influencing the market

Growing expenditure on outdoor advertising to drive the market

Growing expenditure on outdoor advertising by various industries is propelling market expansion due to its ability to show several advertisements on a single screen. Moreover, increasing disposable income levels have also contributed to this market's growth, enabling customers to spend more on travel mode options instead of just commuting from one place to another.

Transit advertising is an outdoor advertising method that displays advertisements on public transport vehicles such as buses, trams, metros, and trains. The growing urbanization has led to a rise in the number of people traveling daily on various modes of transportation.

Segmentation assessment

The billboard advertising segment is expected to witness a significant growth

Based on the product, the billboard advertising segment is expected to witness significant growth. Outdoor advertising market demand is on the rise as billboard advertisements involve businesses placing advertisements for their goods and services on billboards near major thoroughfares or other high-traffic locations. Due to their placement on significant thoroughfares, roadsides, and motorways, they often reach a wider audience.

The digital outdoor advertising segment accounted for the largest market share

Based on type, the digital outdoor advertising segment industry accounted for the largest market share. Outdoor advertising market trends include increasing consumer awareness of businesses and supporting other marketing initiatives. Additionally, as people spend more time out of their homes and offices, it makes it possible for companies to use out-of-home advertising to rapidly and effectively reach a broader audience which is impacting the market growth. By displaying information on digital screens in real-time, digital out-of-home commercials offer fresh and original materials.

Outdoor Advertising Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 40.49 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 23.31 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 6.3% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 - 2032 Top Market Players Adams Outdoor Advertising Limited, AdSpace Networks Corporation, AirMedia Inc., APN Outdoor Ltd, APG|SGA Cop, Burkhart Advertising.Inc., Clear Channel Outdoor Limited, Daktronics Corporation, JCDecaux Inc., Lamar Advertising Pvt. Ltd, NEC Display Solutions Corporation, OUTFRONT Media Inc., Prismview Limited, and Stroer Media Corporation Segments Covered By Type, By Product, By end-use industry, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Increased consumer awareness of a product’s branding to propel the North American market

North America held the largest outdoor advertising market share due to growing urbanization and increased consumer awareness of a particular product’s branding. With its eye-catching and engaging tactics, digital outdoor advertising may help the market flourish by enabling firms to go digital and display readily available content.

The digital out-of-home advertising market in Asia is projected to develop at the quickest rate. This is due to the growing acceptance and popularity of out-of-home advertising among different industry verticals. The expanding infrastructure in developing nations such as China and India has also fuelled recent industry growth.

Browse the Detail Report "Outdoor Advertising Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Traditional Outdoor Advertising, Digital Outdoor Advertising); By Product; By End-use Industry; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032"

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In June 2021, The JCDecaux programming offering was made available through VIOOH, a global digital out-of-home marketplace. This approach connected the programmatic internet environment and the outdoor advertising industry.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Outdoor Advertising Market report based on type, product, end-use industry, and region:

By Type Outlook

Traditional Outdoor Advertising

Digital Outdoor Advertising

By Product Outlook

Billboard Advertising

Transport Advertising

Street Furniture Advertising

Others

By End Use Industry Outlook

BFSI

Retail and Consumer Goods

Business and Consumer Services

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Transportation and Mobility

Energy and Utility

Trading and Warehousing

Media & Entertainment

Hospitality

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

