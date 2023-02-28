IPSOS: Monthly declaration of shares and voting rights - January 2023

English French

February 28, 2023

MONTHLY DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

Articles L. 233-8 II of the Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF

Date



Shares



Voting rights Theoretical* Exercisable** 31 January 2023 44,253,225 49,786,756 49,770,011

*This number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares which voting rights have been suspended, in accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF general regulation related to the calculation of the crossing of thresholds with regard to the number of voting rights.

**For information purposes, this number excludes the shares which voting rights have been suspended.

