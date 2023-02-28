Company announcement no 4 Idavang 2023 Annual General Meeting 28-02-2023

Annual General Meeting 28th February 2023 Idavang A/S CVR 30 95 61 43

The agenda of the annual meeting of shareholders

Election of chairman for the annual meeting of shareholders Presentation of the annual report along with any director’s report and adoption of the annual report Resolution on the distribution of the profit recorded in the adopted annual report Election of directors 5 existing members of the boards nominated (Niels Hermansen, Ole Bjerremand Hansen, Carsten Lund Thomsen, Jytte Rosenmaj and Claus Baltsersen) as members of the board Decision on fee to directors Appointment of auditor, if required AOB

The decision of annual meeting of shareholders (all unanimous)

In favor of electing Mr. Michael Henriksen the chairman for the annual meetings of shareholders of Idavang A/S.



In favor of the decision to adopt annual report of Idavang A/S.



In favor of the decision, all decisions that retain the full net profit for the year ended December 31, 2022 in Retained Earnings attributed to Idavang A/S.



In favor of the decision

(i) to re-elect the existing Board members Niels Hermansen, Ole B. Hansen, Carsten Thomsen, Jytte Rosenmaj and Claus Baltsersen.



(ii) Fee for Niels Hermansen, chairman of 550.000 DKK (550.000 DKK 2022) and fee for ordinary board members 300.000 DKK (300.000 DKK 2022).





In favor of the decision to elect Pricewaterhouse as the auditor of Idavang A/S’ consolidated and stand-alone financial statements.

Michael Henriksen, Chairman of the Meeting

