SalMar - Mandatory notification of trade

N. Jørgensen Invest AS, which is closely associated with Arnhild Holstad primary insider and Board member in the Board of Directors in SalMar ASA, has 28.02.2023 acquired 2000 shares in SalMar ASA at a price of 423.80 NOK per share.

After the transaction N. Jørgensen Invest AS owns 2000 shares in the company.

Please see the attached document for further details of the transaction.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

