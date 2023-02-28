World Bioprocessing Market Outlook Report 2022-2027 with a View of the Competitive Landscape Via Sponsor Awareness, Consideration, Use and Preference Rates for the 42 Included CMOs

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioprocessing Market Outlook: 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the current market dynamics for bioprocessing as well as a prediction of what the marketplace will look like in five years.
Biologics have transformed the practice of medicine in a relatively short period of time because of their ability to treat complex diseases, various cancers and autoimmune disorders with fewer side effects than traditional small molecule medications. As a result, respondents predict significant biologics market growth in a variety of therapeutic categories.
Key statistics include annual project volume, proportion outsourced, and number of CMOs to complete the work; use rates of the main production systems, the proportion of marketed biologics based off each development platform, which platforms are more likely to be outsourced, and a breakdown of annual outsourced expenditure by platform.
The report also offers insight into the CMO selection process, decision-making group, manufacturer selection criteria, and what drives sponsor satisfaction on outsourced bioprocessing projects. Contract manufacturers will get a view of the competitive landscape via sponsor awareness, consideration, use and preference rates for the 42 included CMOs.
What you will learn:
Drug Developers:
- Gain insight into where the biologics industry is heading over the next five years with respect to protein expression systems utilized and types of biologics in development
- Understand the CMO usage patterns of industry peers to identify whether additional outsourcing advantages can be obtained for your organization
- Learn the criteria used by peers to help scientifically and strategically evaluate CMOs for bioprocessing projects
CDMOs:
- Pinpoint which CMO attributes have led to successful outsourcing relationships, those that have caused service providers to lose bids and what truly drives sponsor satisfaction, then internally assess your company on these metrics
- Identify changes in demand for outsourced activities and services in order to prepare for future needs
- Better position your company to win business by understanding the dynamics of different buyer groups and developing targeted marketing to speak directly to their unique needs
Major Topics:
- Market Dynamics
- Service Provider Selection and Perceptions
- Trends, Predictions and Preferences
- Study Data
Key Topics Covered:
Analysis Note: Outsourcing Requirement
Introduction
Methodology
Demographics
Major Sections
Market Dynamics
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Biologic Assets
- Biologics by Type
- Biologics by Therapeutic Area
- Outsourcing Drivers
- Bioprocessing Project & CMO Volume
- Bioprocessing Project & CMO Volume in
- Production Systems in Use
Service Provider Selection and Perceptions
- Primary Section Takeaways
- CMO Selection Timeline
- Use of Consultants
- Department Influence on CMO Selection
- Most Important CMO Selection Attributes
- CMO Satisfaction Drivers
- Top 5 Reasons CMOs Lose Bids
- Preferred Provider Use
- CMO Familiarity
- CMO Leadership, Proposal Volume, Use, and Preference
- Top Reasons for Service Provider Preference
Trends, Predictions and Preferences
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Biologics Market Growth Drivers
- Reactor Technology Influence on CMO Selection
- Reactor Preference
- In-house vs Outsourced Bioprocessing by Region
- Outsourced Bioprocessing by Respondent Location
- Top Five Reasons for Bioprocessing in China
- Greatest Challenges When Outsourcing Bioprocessing
Study Data
- Biologic Assets
- Bioprocessing Project Volume
- Motivations for Outsourcing Bioprocessing
- Outsourced Bioprocessing Current and 5 Years Out
- In-house Bioprocessing by Geographic Location
- Outsourced Bioprocessing by Geographic Location
- Bioprocessing in China
- Biologics in Development by Type
- Biologics in Development by Therapeutic Area
- Production Methods for Biologics in Development
- Biologics Pipeline by Production Platform
- In-house vs Outsourced Development Work
- Likelihood of Outsourcing Biologics in Development by Type
- Marketed Biologics by Type
- Marketed Biologics by Therapeutic Area
- Production Methods for Marketed Biologics
- Marketed Products by Production Platform
- In-house vs Outsourced Commercial Manufacturing
- Likelihood of Outsourcing Marketed Biologics by Type
- Marketed Biologics in 2027 by Type
- Marketed Biologics in 2027 by Therapeutic Area
- Production Methods Utilized in
- Biologics Portfolio in 2027 by Production Platform
- In-house vs Outsourced Manufacturing in
- CMO Selection Timeline
- Use of Consultants
- Department Influence on CMO Selection
- CMO Selection Attributes
- Service Provider Satisfaction Drivers
- Reasons Service Providers Lose Bids
- Outsourcing Challenges
- Number of CMOs Used to Meet Bioprocessing Needs
- Use of Preferred Providers
- Number of Preferred Providers
- Difficulty in Using a Non-Preferred Provider
- Frequency of Modifying the Preferred Provider List
- Service Provider Familiarity
- Bioprocessing Leaders - Unprompted
- Bioprocessing Leaders - Prompted
- Service Provider Consideration
- Service Provider Use
- Service Provider Preference
- Top Reasons Expressed for Service Provider Preference - Unprompted
- Verbatim Responses for Service Provider Preference
- Annual Outsourced Bioprocessing Spend
- Estimated Annual Outsourced Bioprocessing Spend in
- Outsourced Expenditure by Production Platform
- Reactor Technology Influence on CMO Selection
- Reactor Preference
- Biologics Market Growth Drivers
- Capacity Concerns
- Capacity Impact Timelines
- Capacity Impact on CMO Use
- Top Capacity Impacts on CMO Use - Unprompted
- Capacity Impact on CMO Selection
Demographics
- Company Type
- Headquarters Location
- Office Location
- Decision-making Responsibility
- Outsourcing Involvement
- Contract Manufacturer Involvement
About the Publisher
