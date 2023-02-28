World Bioprocessing Market Outlook Report 2022-2027 with a View of the Competitive Landscape Via Sponsor Awareness, Consideration, Use and Preference Rates for the 42 Included CMOs

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioprocessing Market Outlook: 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the current market dynamics for bioprocessing as well as a prediction of what the marketplace will look like in five years.

Biologics have transformed the practice of medicine in a relatively short period of time because of their ability to treat complex diseases, various cancers and autoimmune disorders with fewer side effects than traditional small molecule medications. As a result, respondents predict significant biologics market growth in a variety of therapeutic categories.

Key statistics include annual project volume, proportion outsourced, and number of CMOs to complete the work; use rates of the main production systems, the proportion of marketed biologics based off each development platform, which platforms are more likely to be outsourced, and a breakdown of annual outsourced expenditure by platform.

The report also offers insight into the CMO selection process, decision-making group, manufacturer selection criteria, and what drives sponsor satisfaction on outsourced bioprocessing projects. Contract manufacturers will get a view of the competitive landscape via sponsor awareness, consideration, use and preference rates for the 42 included CMOs.



What you will learn:

Drug Developers:

Gain insight into where the biologics industry is heading over the next five years with respect to protein expression systems utilized and types of biologics in development

Understand the CMO usage patterns of industry peers to identify whether additional outsourcing advantages can be obtained for your organization

Learn the criteria used by peers to help scientifically and strategically evaluate CMOs for bioprocessing projects

CDMOs:

Pinpoint which CMO attributes have led to successful outsourcing relationships, those that have caused service providers to lose bids and what truly drives sponsor satisfaction, then internally assess your company on these metrics

Identify changes in demand for outsourced activities and services in order to prepare for future needs

Better position your company to win business by understanding the dynamics of different buyer groups and developing targeted marketing to speak directly to their unique needs

Major Topics:

Market Dynamics

Service Provider Selection and Perceptions

Trends, Predictions and Preferences

Study Data

Key Topics Covered:



Analysis Note: Outsourcing Requirement



Introduction



Methodology



Demographics



Major Sections



Market Dynamics

Primary Section Takeaways

Biologic Assets

Biologics by Type

Biologics by Therapeutic Area

Outsourcing Drivers

Bioprocessing Project & CMO Volume

Bioprocessing Project & CMO Volume in

Production Systems in Use

Service Provider Selection and Perceptions

Primary Section Takeaways

CMO Selection Timeline

Use of Consultants

Department Influence on CMO Selection

Most Important CMO Selection Attributes

CMO Satisfaction Drivers

Top 5 Reasons CMOs Lose Bids

Preferred Provider Use

CMO Familiarity

CMO Leadership, Proposal Volume, Use, and Preference

Top Reasons for Service Provider Preference

Trends, Predictions and Preferences

Primary Section Takeaways

Biologics Market Growth Drivers

Reactor Technology Influence on CMO Selection

Reactor Preference

In-house vs Outsourced Bioprocessing by Region

Outsourced Bioprocessing by Respondent Location

Top Five Reasons for Bioprocessing in China

Greatest Challenges When Outsourcing Bioprocessing

Study Data

Biologic Assets

Bioprocessing Project Volume

Motivations for Outsourcing Bioprocessing

Outsourced Bioprocessing Current and 5 Years Out

In-house Bioprocessing by Geographic Location

Outsourced Bioprocessing by Geographic Location

Bioprocessing in China

Biologics in Development by Type

Biologics in Development by Therapeutic Area

Production Methods for Biologics in Development

Biologics Pipeline by Production Platform

In-house vs Outsourced Development Work

Likelihood of Outsourcing Biologics in Development by Type

Marketed Biologics by Type

Marketed Biologics by Therapeutic Area

Production Methods for Marketed Biologics

Marketed Products by Production Platform

In-house vs Outsourced Commercial Manufacturing

Likelihood of Outsourcing Marketed Biologics by Type

Marketed Biologics in 2027 by Type

Marketed Biologics in 2027 by Therapeutic Area

Production Methods Utilized in

Biologics Portfolio in 2027 by Production Platform

In-house vs Outsourced Manufacturing in

CMO Selection Timeline

Use of Consultants

Department Influence on CMO Selection

CMO Selection Attributes

Service Provider Satisfaction Drivers

Reasons Service Providers Lose Bids

Outsourcing Challenges

Number of CMOs Used to Meet Bioprocessing Needs

Use of Preferred Providers

Number of Preferred Providers

Difficulty in Using a Non-Preferred Provider

Frequency of Modifying the Preferred Provider List

Service Provider Familiarity

Bioprocessing Leaders - Unprompted

Bioprocessing Leaders - Prompted

Service Provider Consideration

Service Provider Use

Service Provider Preference

Top Reasons Expressed for Service Provider Preference - Unprompted

Verbatim Responses for Service Provider Preference

Annual Outsourced Bioprocessing Spend

Estimated Annual Outsourced Bioprocessing Spend in

Outsourced Expenditure by Production Platform

Reactor Technology Influence on CMO Selection

Reactor Preference

Biologics Market Growth Drivers

Capacity Concerns

Capacity Impact Timelines

Capacity Impact on CMO Use

Top Capacity Impacts on CMO Use - Unprompted

Capacity Impact on CMO Selection

Demographics

Company Type

Headquarters Location

Office Location

Decision-making Responsibility

Outsourcing Involvement

Contract Manufacturer Involvement

About the Publisher



