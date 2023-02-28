Bare Metal Cloud Market is Estimated to Cross USD 37.75 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 22.88% | Higher Flexibility and Customization Features to Boost Adoption of Bare Metal Cloud - SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The bare metal cloud market was valued at USD 7.62 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 22.88% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030, with an estimated market size of USD 37.75 billion by 2030, as reported by SNS Insider.

The bare metal cloud market is experiencing significant growth due to the emergence of new technologies and the increasing demand for data-intensive operations with minimal latency. One of the main drivers of this growth is the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT), which has resulted in an exponential increase in the amount of data being generated and processed. The market is also being driven by the need for high-performance computing, which is essential for processing large volumes of data quickly and efficiently.





Get a Sample Report of Bare Metal Cloud Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1577

(For more information & latest updates mail us at info@snsinsider.com)





Major Trends Observed for Bare Metal Cloud Market

The BFSI sector is poised to be a key driver of growth in the bare metal cloud services market. As the banking industry continues to evolve and adapt to the changing landscape of financial services, the need for scalable and reliable technology solutions will only continue to grow, making bare metal cloud services an essential component of any modern banking infrastructure.

Large enterprises, particularly those in the finance sector, have long been the dominant players in the technology market. This is largely due to the need for these organizations to manage large workloads, process vast amounts of data, and facilitate high-performance computing.

According to market research, the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the projection period. This can be attributed to the fact that the APAC region has been rapidly adopting new technologies, with significant contributions from developed nations such as China and Japan.

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report are:

IBM

Oracle

Lumen

Internap

Rackspace

AWS

Dell

Equinix

Google

Microsoft

Bare Metal Cloud Market Report Scope 2023-2030:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 7.62 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 37.75 Bn CAGR CAGR of 22.88% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Key Market Segmentation • by Component Type (Hardware, Software, Services)

•by Deployment (Hosted and On-Premise)

• by Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises)

• by Vertical (Manufacturing Media and Entertainment, Government, Telecommunications, Healthcare and Life Sciences, BFSI, Retail and Consumer Goods, IT and ITeS) Key Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, The

Middle East & Africa, Latin America





Enquiry about Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1577

Impact of recession on Bare Metal Cloud Market

During a recession, businesses tend to cut costs and reduce their spending, and one of the first areas that are impacted is IT spending. However, despite the negative impact of the recession, the market is expected to recover in the coming years. The market is still in its early stages of growth, and as businesses continue to adopt cloud computing services, the demand for bare metal cloud services is expected to increase.

Key Developments Related to Bare Metal Cloud Market

CoreSite, a hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation, has partnered with MOD Mission Critical to offer customers a new level of connectivity solutions. With the expansion of MOD's capabilities, customers can access multicloud and hybrid-cloud opportunities through the Open Cloud Exchange (OCX). MOD's PaaSPort platform is designed to provide a user-friendly interface to order private-cloud connectivity solutions.

DartPoints, a leading provider of cloud solutions, has announced the release of its latest offering in its cloud solution line, the bare metal package. With the new bare metal package, tenants can enjoy the benefits of cloud technology without sacrificing security and control over their data. The service is designed to meet the needs of businesses that require customized IT solutions that are both reliable and highly secure.

Key Market Segmentation Covered in this Report are:

Segmentation by Component Type

Hardware

Software

Services

Segmentation by Deployment

Hosted

On-Premise

Segmentation by Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Segmentation by Vertical

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Government

Telecommunications

Healthcare and Life Sciences

BFSI

Retail and Consumer Goods

IT and ITeS

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Bare Metal Cloud Market Segmentation, By Component Type

9. Bare Metal Cloud Market Segmentation, By Deployment

10. Bare Metal Cloud Market Segmentation, By Organization Size

11. Bare Metal Cloud Market Segmentation, By Vertical

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Conclusion

Buy this Exclusive Research Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1577

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.