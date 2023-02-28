Worldwide Vendor Neutral Archives and Picture Archiving and Communication Systems Industry to 2028: Intensive Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Adoption

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vendor Neutral Archives and Picture Archiving and Communication Systems Market By Product - Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The purpose of this report is to provide investors, developers, company executives, and industry participants with in-depth analysis to allow them to take strategic initiatives and decisions related to the prospects in the global VNA and PACS market.



This report examines combined and independent markets for VNA and PACS solutions. For the purpose of this study, the global VNA market is categorized in terms of delivery mode, procurement mode, and vendor type.

The VNA market by delivery mode is categorized into cloud-based, on-premise, and hybrid VNA. Departmental and enterprise are the two procurement modes prevalent in the VNA market. VNA is either available through independent VNA vendors or PACS vendors.



The PACS market studied in this report is categorized in terms of procurement mode and imaging modality. The imaging modalities thus considered are X-ray, CT, ultrasound, MRI, and PET, and SPECT. Similar to VNA, procurement modes in the PACS market are classified as departmental PACS and enterprise PACS. This report provides market size and forecast for each considered segment and sub-segment for the period 2018-2028, along with respective CAGRs for the period 2020-2028, while considering 2019 as the base year.



Geographically, the global VNA and PACS market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America regional markets.

Market size and forecast for each region and country-level markets, by VNA and PACS, are provided in this report for the period 2018-2028 along with their respective CAGRs during 2020-2028, considering 2019 as the base year.



Along with the quantitative information sets, this report also provides qualitative information sets such as market dynamics and executive summary for the global VNA and PACS market. Tools such as competition assessment and attractive investment proposition are also included in the report to provide the readers with competitive mapping assistance. This study concludes with the company profiles section. This section includes major information about the key companies engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of VNA and PACS.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 VNA & PACS Market Analysis

3.1 Global VNA & PACS Market Overview

3.1.1 Market Dynamics

3.1.2 Drivers

3.1.2.1 Intensive Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Adoption

3.1.2.2 Reimbursements and Industry Regulations

3.1.2.3 Growth of Big Data Market

3.1.3 Challenges

3.1.3.1 Usability and User Interface Challenge

3.1.3.1 Post-Implementation Issues in VNA

3.2 Opportunities

3.2.1.1 Increasing Healthcare Consolidation and Merger Activities

3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.4 Market Share Analysis of Key Vendors in VNA and PACS Market



Chapter 4 Global Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Market Analysis

4.1 Introduction

4.2 VNA Market, by Delivery Mode

4.2.1 Cloud-based VNA

4.2.2 On-premise VNA

4.2.3 Hybrid VNA

4.3 VNA Market, by Procurement Mode

4.3.1 Departmental

4.3.2 Enterprise (Multi-site)

4.4 VNA Market, by Vendor Type

4.4.1 Independent

4.4.2 PACS Vendors



Chapter 5 Global PACS Market Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Procurement Mode

5.2.1 Departmental PACS

5.2.2 Enterprise PACS

5.3 Modality

5.3.1 X-Ray

5.3.2 Computed Tomography

5.3.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging

5.3.4 PET & SPECT

5.3.5 Ultrasound



Chapter 6 Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Market & PACS Market Analysis, By Geography

6.1 Preface

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.5 Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 Fujifilm Teramedica, Inc.

7.2 Lexmark International, Inc.

7.3 Agfa Healthcare

7.4 BridgeHead Software Ltd.

7.5 Carestream Healthcare

7.6 Dell, Inc.

7.7 GE Healthcare

7.8 Merge Healthcare (An IBM Company)

7.9 Siemens Healthineers

7.10 DeJarnette Research Systems

7.11 Vital Images, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/34gpj2-neutral?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.