U.S. Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market is Anticipated to Reach a Value of USD 23.43 Billion by Growing at a CAGR of 5.1% During 2022-2028; Diminishing Fresh Water Supplies and Growing Need for Safe Drinking Water to Elevate

Westford, USA,, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States water and wastewater treatment technologies market is anticipated to expand quickly over the coming years owing to the growing urban population, high adoption of cutting-edge technology, and expanding government efforts to reduce water pollution in the nation. Also, the presence of sophisticated and well-developed water and wastewater treatment infrastructure in the United States, combined with the growing demand for the upgrade of existing facilities of the aging infrastructure, is projected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, an enormous increase in demand for clean water from various industries and households as a result of the rising incidence of waterborne diseases in the area is anticipated to fuel market expansion.

SkyQuest’s latest insights show that Out of 325 million people living in the United States, almost 2.1 million do not have access to clean drinking water. Each year, diseases transmitted by water sicken over 7.21 million people in the United States. 94.5% of all illnesses are common ones, including otitis externa, viral infection, dysentery, and parasitic infections. Hence, the U.S. is investing significantly in developing wastewater treatment technologies and plants to control or minimize the adverse effects of polluted water.

Before delivering clean, drinkable water sources for consumption, pollutants, and bacteria must be removed using water treatment and water treatment technology. Water sources may be contaminated; thus they must undergo the proper treatment to get rid of any pathogens. The most widely utilized filters for water treatment techniques are reverse osmosis (RO), microfiltration (UF), membrane filtration (MF), and nano - filtration (NF).

Prominent Players in U.S. Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market

Suez Environment S.A.

Veolia Environment S.A.

Xylem Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Trojan Technologies Inc.

GFL Environmental Inc.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Bio-Microbics Inc.

3M Company Inc.

AECOM

Aquatech International LLC

DOW

PepsiCo

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Membrane Segment to Dominate the Market Growth Owing to Its Increasing Usage

In the equipment segment for the U.S. water and wastewater treatment technologies market the membranes sub-segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its position of dominance for the duration of the forecast period. A prominent element influencing market expansion is the rising use of membrane separation as a physical treatment method that involves passing high-pressure feed water via a semi-permeable membrane. Also, it is projected that the launch of several new treatment procedures and escalating technical breakthroughs would drive market expansion in the upcoming years.

SkyQuest found during research another ground-breaking water treatment method based on cutting-edge membrane materials has been created by the Danish cleantech company Aquaporin A/S. Their method is an imitation of the biological water carrier system present in live cells. This finding is presently utilized by Aquaporin A/S in both its commercial and residential water filtration systems. Natural membranes have promise in difficult water treatment applications because they exhibit outstanding mechanical and chemical resilience even when subjected to a wide variety of pressures.

Municipal Segment to Gain Largest Market Share Thanks to Increasing Urban Population

Based on the application, the municipal segment retained the biggest market share in 2021. This is mostly because of the growing urban population and various favorable government policies to support infrastructure development. By removing nutrients and pathogens, municipal wastewater treatment plants are primarily employed to safeguard water resources and the natural aquatic system. Further, the growing water pollution in the region mainly in the developing states is predicted to boost segment growth.

As per the research from SkyQuest the most contaminated river in the United States is the Mississippi, a once-pristine body of water. A portion of the issue is related to agriculture. The Mississippi River flows across a large portion of the heartland of America and receives an endless supply of drainage from factory farms. Also, more than one-fourth of the U.S. lakes, as well as more than half of the U.S. rivers and streams, are filthy and unsafe for drinking, fishing, or swimming in.

The U.S. water and wastewater treatment technologies market is expanding and is anticipated to do so in the near future at a significant rate due to the region's rising demand and penetration for energy-efficient and advanced water treatment systems as well as the consistently expanding number of companies offering services for providing enhanced water treatment facilities. Also, strict regulations on the safe and proper use of wastewater treatment facilities as well as planned advancements in the water treatment process are expected to fuel market expansion in the upcoming years.

The most recent SkyQuest research on the U.S. water and wastewater treatment technologies market has just been released. The study addresses a number of important market-related issues, such as size of the market, annual growth, and supply dynamics. The important competitors and market strategies, such as acquisitions, expansions, alliances, and ventures, are also analysed. The research concludes with a thorough examination of the industry's trends, difficulties, and possibilities.

Key Developments in the U.S. Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market

The S.sensing TS system, which permits automatic monitoring of process parameters in sedimentation tanks during the processing of waste water treatment, was introduced by Kurita Water Industries Ltd. in August 2022. Artificial intelligence, which is the driving force behind the new monitoring system, helps to stabilise wastewater treatment while reducing CO2 emissions.

A $7.5 billion all-stock transaction deal was announced by the US water technology business Xylem to acquire fellow American major company Evoqua. The largest acquisition in the water industry in recent years, it may have surprised many who saw the two businesses as competitors in the past and present. With the recent Veolia-SUEZ merger, the news of their joining forces delivered a clear 'Team US' message to Europe.

Atmospheric water generators (AWG) for houses were a big hit at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas this year thanks to a US start-up named Kara Water. Depending on the humidity, the device can create up to 10 litres each day.

To scale up the production of its innovative membrane coating, a 2D membrane company that was founded by the University of Manchester has raised £500,000 in startup money. Modified molybdenum disulphide in two dimensions was employed by the Molymem team (MoS2).

