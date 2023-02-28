Acrylic Teeth Market Share ($662.58 Million by 2028) Growth Forecasts at 8.5% CAGR during (2022-2028) – Global Study by The Insight Partners

New York, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “ Acrylic Teeth Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Partial Denture, Complete Denture, and Overdenture), Application (Functionality and Aesthetics), and Technology (CAD/CAM and 3D Printing)”, the global acrylic teeth market size to record a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2028, it is expected to grow from USD 405.89 million in 2022 to USD 662.58 million by 2028.





Global Acrylic Teeth Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 405.89 Million in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 662.58 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 155 No. of Tables 84 No. of Charts & Figures 69 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Application, and Technology





Global Acrylic Teeth Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

SHOFU Dental ASIA-Pacific Pte Ltd, Dentsply Sirona Inc, Yamahachi Dental MFG Co, Dental Manufacturing SpA, New Stetic SA, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Shanghai Pigeon Dental Mfg. Co Ltd, Kulzer GmbH, Toros Dental Ltd, and LuxCreo Inc are among the leading companies operating in the global acrylic teeth market. These players are focusing on expanding, diversifying their market presence, and acquiring a novel customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In October 2022 , Ivoclar announced that it is expanding its partnership with exocad in the area of digital dental workflows by integrating the Ivotion Denture add-on module in the DentalCAD software solution from exocad. As one of the leading manufacturers of dental CAD/CAM software in the dental industry, exocad has a large customer base and comprehensive experience in dental software products.

In April 2022 , Dentsply Sirona announced the latest in Lab Software 22.0. Its CAD and CAM applications offer users a harmonized new user interface at a design and manufacturing level, additional design options and extended connectivity to CEREC Primemill. For the first time, this fast milling and grinding unit can now be incorporated into the inLab workflow. This gives users great and flexible machine connectivity—whether they use Dentsply Sirona solutions or other CAD/CAM systems.

In March 2022 , Dentsply Sirona announced its partnership with the Platform for Better Oral Health in Europe (The Platform). The Platform is a joint initiative of the Association for Dental Education in Europe (ADEE), the Council of European Chief Dental Officers (CECDO), the European Association of Dental Public Health (EADPH), the Oral Health Foundation, the Pan-European Region of the International Association for Dental Research (PER-IADR), and a wide range of Associate Members.





Growing Edentulous Population Drives Global Acrylic Teeth Market Growth:

According to the WHO, 7.2% of the global population is edentulous. This number has increased over time as the population ages, and more people lose their teeth. As a result, people demand dentures as they have become more concerned about their looks than before. Poor oral hygiene, gum disease, tooth decay, and injury are a few factors that can cause tooth loss. Edentulism can lead to several problems, such as difficulty in eating and speaking, social isolation, and an increased risk of developing infections. Various treatment options are available for edentulous patients, including dentures, implants, and bridges. The best treatment option depends on the needs and preferences of an individual.

Furthermore, in the US alone, more than 160 million people lack at least one tooth, and more than 30 million people have no teeth. India has the highest rate of tooth loss, where nearly 30% of all adults are missing at least one tooth. Other countries with high rates of tooth loss include the Philippines, China, Pakistan, Nigeria, and Bangladesh. In developed nations, such as the US and Canada, the prevalence of tooth loss is lower but still significant. In the Philippines, 90% of the population is facing tooth decay. Thus, the growing edentulous population is accelerating the growth of the acrylic teeth market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Acrylic Teeth Market Growth:

COVID-19 outbreak placed a tremendous strain on healthcare systems across the world. To decrease the risk of transmitting the virus infection among patients and health care workers within their practice, providers postponed elective and preventive visits, such as annual physicals, and converted in-person visits to telemedicine visits whenever possible. Many patients also started avoiding visits because they were unwilling to leave their homes and risk exposure. However, the acrylic teeth market will remain attractive in the long run. Moreover, the demand for acrylic teeth has seen a V shape recovery. With the successful rollout of vaccines in all regions, the volume of acrylic teeth is beginning to recover to its pre-pandemic levels. In 2021, the market witnessed high demand due to the backlog of 2020 and increased interest from people related to dental procedures.





Global Acrylic Teeth Market – Regional Overview:

In 2022, North America dominated the acrylic teeth market share in terms of revenue. The US holds the largest share of the market in this region. The growth of the acrylic teeth market in the region is attributed to the rising prevalence of dental diseases and the increasing launches of products. Moreover, technological developments in the dental industry are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Oral health disparities are profound in the US. Dental disease is one of the most preventable public health challenges in the US. Oral care is becoming advanced and smart in the country. Moreover, 47.2% of adults in the US have some form of periodontal disease. In adults aged 65 and above, 70.1% have periodontal disease. The significant prevalence of dental diseases is expected to propel the growth of the acrylic teeth market in the US.

Moreover, many private and government organizations provide reimbursement policies to spread awareness about oral and dental care in the US. In 2017, the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD), an authority on children’s oral health, made a policy on third-party reimbursement to improve medical care and manage patients with special healthcare needs. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides a Dental Public Health Residency Program to produce skilled specialists in dental public health. The residency program provides lucrative opportunities for dental stakeholders to achieve improved oral health and guided practice in collaborating with public health. The number of dental laboratories and technicians is growing in the US. Advancements in the dental industry raised the demand for restorative dentistry or prosthodontics and orthodontics. Hence, computer-aided design and manufacturing techniques have become integral parts of dental laboratories. As per the US Bureau of Labor Statistics data published in May 2019, the estimated employment in the dental laboratory is ~35,000; the number of dental laboratory technicians is likely to increase in the coming years.





Global Acrylic Teeth Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type , the acrylic teeth market is segmented into partial denture, complete denture, and overdenture. The partial denture segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application , the acrylic teeth market is bifurcated into functionality and aesthetics. The functionality segment held a larger share of the market in 2022. The aesthetics segment is estimated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on technology , the acrylic teeth market is segmented into CAD/CAM and 3D Printing. The 3D printing held a larger share of the market in 2022 and is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.









