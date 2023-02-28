Global Bioanalytical Labs Market Dynamics and Service Provider Performance Analysis Report 2022

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioanalytical Labs Market Dynamics and Service Provider Performance (5th Ed.)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With this report, sponsor organizations and labs can remain up to date with the latest in the industry.
Staying on top of an entire marketplace is a tall order. Sponsors' needs change, market trends come and go, providers merge, capabilities grow and evolve. The bioanalytical lab space is no different. The publisher keeps a finger on the pulse of the bioanalytical lab market to help both sponsors and providers stay current with market dynamics and anticipate changes that may be coming down the pike.
For sponsors: Evaluate your lab selection process. Explore new providers and understand how they have performed for industry peers. Compare your company's bioanalytical lab outsourcing philosophy to that of the broader industry.
For bioanalytical labs: Learn how your company performs against competitors. Discover where performance exceeds expectations so you can market your strengths. Understand potential shortcomings so plans for improvements can be made. Utilizing the information in this report will aid in making informed decisions regarding outsourced bioanalytical lab work.
What you will learn:
Study Sponsors & CROs:
- Gain insight into the preferred provider outsourcing rates for both preclinical and clinical-stage bioanalytical lab work at peer organizations
- Discover which providers have the strongest presence in the bioanalytical lab space in terms of awareness, perceived leadership, and expected proposal volume
- Learn which bioanalytical labs are being most utilized by your peers to better understand the current market dynamics
- Determine which bioanalytical lab might best fit your needs, enabling you to make a more informed decision when selecting bioanalytical lab services
Bioanalytical Lab Service Providers:
- Gain access to results from over 330 customer encounters with over 20 bioanalytical lab service providers
- Review the bioanalytical lab services predicted to increase in demand over the next three years based on outsourced expenditure to anticipate future growth for specific offerings
- Evaluate how your company's performance on bioanalytical lab attributes and services is perceived relative to customer expectations
- Understand your company's and the competition's position in the marketplace in terms of awareness, perceived leadership, expected proposal volume, and reported usage
Major Topics:
- Outsourcing Environment
- Bioanalytical Lab Selection and Perceptions
- Bioanalytical Lab Service Quality Profiles
- Study Data
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Methodology
Respondent Demographics
- Geography
- Company Size
- Job Title
Number of Ratings Per Bioanalytical Lab
Major Sections
Outsourcing Environment
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Number of Bioanalytical Labs Used Per Compound/Target
- Preferred Provider Use
- Lab Spend Across Provider Types
- Lab Spend - Preclinical
- Lab Spend - Clinical
- Frequency of Using the Same Lab
- Frequency of Using the Same Central and Bioanalytical Lab
- Frequency of Using the Same Bioanalytical Lab for Preclinical and Clinical Work
- Use of a Single Bioanalytical Lab
- Bioanalytical Lab Spend by Service
- Locations of Bioanalytical Lab Tests - Past 12 Months vs In Three Years
Bioanalytical Lab Selection and Perceptions
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Importance of Bioanalytical Lab Metrics
- Service Provider Selection Attributes
- Selection Attributes Gaining Importance
- Importance of Analytical Platforms
- Service Provider Familiarity
- Service Provider Familiarity Continued
- Bioanalytical Lab Leaders
- Bioanalytical Lab Proposal Volume
- Bioanalytical Lab Reported Use
Bioanalytical Lab Performance
- Primary Section Takeaways
- A Note on Performance Calculations
- Performance Across Bioanalytical Labs
- Capabilities
- Delivery
- Pricing
- Bioanalytical Lab Performance: Capabilities
- Bioanalytical Lab Performance: Delivery
- Bioanalytical Lab Performance: Pricing
- Bioanalytical Lab Service Quality Profiles
Study Data
- Organization Need for Bioanalytical Lab Services
- Percent of Bioanalytical Lab Budget Outsourced vs In-house
- Number of Preclinical Preferred Providers - Current vs In Three Years
- Percent of Preclinical Work Done Through Preferred Providers - Current vs In Three Years
- Number of Clinical Preferred Providers - Current vs In Three Years
- Percent of Clinical Work Done Through Preferred Providers - Current vs In Three Years
- Number of Bioanalytical Labs Used Per Preclinical Compound/Target
- Number of Bioanalytical Labs Used Per Clinical Compound
- Preclinical Bioanalytical Lab Spend by Provider Type - Current vs In Three Years
- Frequency of Using the Same Central and Bioanalytical Lab
- Frequency of Using the Same Bioanalytical Lab for Preclinical and Clinical Work
- Clinical Bioanalytical Lab Spend by Provider Type - Current vs In Three Years
- Interest in Using a Single Bioanalytical Lab
- Industry Uptake for Using a Single Bioanalytical Lab
- Locations of Bioanalytical Lab Tests - Past 12 Months vs In Three Years
- Importance of Bioanalytical Lab Metrics
- Service Provider Selection Attributes
- Selection Attributes Gaining Importance
- Bioanalytical Lab Spend by Service
- Importance of Analytical Platforms
- Service Provider Familiarity
- Bioanalytical Lab Leaders
- Bioanalytical Lab Proposal Volume
- Bioanalytical Lab Reported Use
Bioanalytical Lab Drill-Downs
- Altasciences
- BioAgilytix (including MicroConstants, 360biolabs)
- BioPharma Services Inc
- Celerion
- Charles River Labs
- Eurofins Bioanalytical Services
- Frontage
- ICON (including PRA)
- Immunologix
- Intertek
- Labcorp/Covance
- LGC Group
- Medpace
- Nuvisan
- PPD
- Q2 Solutions/IQVIA
- QPS
- SGS
- Syneos
- Worldwide Clinical Trials
- WuXi Apptec
Demographics
- Company Type
- Decision-making Responsibility
- Company Size
- Departmental Expertise
- Bioanalytical Lab Responsibilities
- Phase Responsibility
- Job Title
- Office Location
About the Publisher
