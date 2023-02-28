Associa Advantage, Inc., Expands Partnership with Authority Brands

DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Advantage Inc., an Associa company, has expanded its existing partnership agreement with Authority Brands, Inc. to provide Associa community partners and company team members with additional special offers from its Mosquito Squad, Woofie’s, and Color World Painting service providers.

Authority Brands provides franchise owners throughout the United States and Canada with elite marketing services, best-in-class training, advanced technology, and operational support. Through the partnership, Associa clients can receive special offers on a wide range of plumbing, pool work, in-home care, pet care, electrical service, HVAC maintenance, mold inspection, and home cleaning services.

Mosquito Squad offers top-of-the-line services to help homeowners take back their yard, including mosquito control barrier protection, all-natural protection, automatic misting systems, special event sprays, and tick control. Associa community partners and company team members are eligible for a promotional rate of $49 for their first treatment. This treatment and all other work performed comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Woofie’s offers a range of personalized services, including pet sitting, dog walking, mobile grooming, and more. They bring you peace of mind knowing that your fur baby is being loved and cared for in just the way they need. Whether you need in-home care for a dog, cat, fish, iguana, ferret – or another pet – Woofie’s provides reliable, attentive services.

Color World Painting has provided home and business owners with quality interior and exterior painting services since 1997. They also offer power washing, carpentry and drywall repair, staining, and gutter installation. They will even assist with your holiday lighting! Color World is dedicated to making your home or business the best-looking property on the block.

“Associa Advantage is pleased to expand our existing partnership with Authority Brands,” said Associa Advantage president Jennifer Shannon. “Their ability to provide reliable, value-added services aligns very closely with Associa’s goals and we look forward to helping our residents and team members enhance their quality of life at every opportunity.”

"Authority Brands and Associa share a common passion: to care for the American homeowner and their most beloved space – home,” said Heather McLeod, Chief Growth Officer of Authority Brands.

“We are looking forward to reaching more and more homeowners in need of the reliable, trustworthy, and professional service we provide to thousands of happy customers across the country.”

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 15 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie’s. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,000 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.authoritybrands.com for more information.

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

