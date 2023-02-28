Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions – Tuomas Iivanainen

Finnish English

Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 28 February 2023 at 16:45 EET



Talenom Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tuomas Hermanni Iivanainen

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Talenom Oyj

LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 26182/5/4

Transaction date: 2023-02-27

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000153580

Nature of transaction: PLEDGING

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 42000 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 42000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR