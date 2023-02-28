Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions – Tuomas Iivanainen

Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 28 February 2023 at 16:45 EET
Talenom Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tuomas Hermanni Iivanainen
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Talenom Oyj
LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 26182/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-02-27
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000153580
Nature of transaction: PLEDGING
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 42000 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 42000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR