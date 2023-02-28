New York, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biofilter Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Filter Media, By Application, By End-user, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06423471/?utm_source=GNW



Biofilter Market Growth & Trends



The global biofilter market size is expected to reach USD 4.11 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at 9.14% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. The market is primarily driven by rising water pollution and the global spread of waterborne diseases. According to CDC, in the U.S., waterborne pathogens are estimated to cause 7.2 million diseases, 118,000 hospitalizations, and 6,630 deaths each year. This has significantly increased the need to manage wastewater in order for it to be used for a variety of purposes. Furthermore, rising fish consumption also benefits biofilter manufacturers in aquaculture & fisheries and further boosts market growth.



The increased demand for aquarium fish is projected to drive continued growth for biofilters in the future years.To meet rising demand, several companies concentrate their efforts on product innovation & technological advancements.



For instance, in April 2021, CerMedia LLC introduces the MarinePure biofilter media, which achieves this balance by offering a large surface area for the good bacteria that will decompose these pollutants. Furthermore, associated benefits connected with biofilters such as affordability, ecological sustainability, and widespread accessibility in various designs & sizes, and others, are likely to boost biofiltration industry expansion during the projection period.



Biofilters is also used to treat domestic wastewater.This is expected to drive the biofiltration industry forward.



To make it safe for drinking, biofilteration technology can efficiently remove microbiological pollutants and organic and inorganic hazardous substances.The increased need for wastewater treatment technologies in emerging nations is likely to drive the global biofilteration industry over the coming years.



For instance, in February 2021, the industrial Services of Geneva (SIG) extended the contract for biological treatment using biofiltration at the Aïre wastewater treatment plant in Geneva. The contract is one of the initial steps in the "Aïre 2+" initiative, which intends to develop the facility into an all-encompassing environmental tool.



The need for biofilters to prevent a wide range of infections has increased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.The development of biofilter applications enables the expansion of new approaches for the prevention and detection of waterborne diseases & other viral infections.



However, the imposition of lockdowns impeded the biofiltration industry’s growth for a few years.



Furthermore, there has been a distinguishable trend toward association in recent years, with players trying to form strategic associations to support the industry’s growth.For instance, in July 2022, the US department of agriculture awarded a $300,000 grant to a researcher in Penn State’s college of agricultural sciences.



The grant is aimed at reducing methane from enteric emissions generated in livestock facilities with the help of biofiltration.Such emissions arising at meat production facilities remain a major concern for the environment.



Hence, environmental concerns, sustainability initiatives, and subsequent research and development continue to propel the industry’s growth.



Biofilter Market Report Highlights

• By type, the biological aerated biofilter system segment accounted for the largest share in 2022. These remain popular due to the numerous advantages such as compact process, lack of need for secondary settlers, and quick recovery after a problem

• By filter media, the ceramic rings segment held a large share in 2022. Ceramic rings are gaining popularity as a low-cost and efficient bio medium. These are ideal in setting such as aquariums due to high biocompatibility, and extensive application

• By application, the VOC treatment segment held a large share in 2022. This is attributed to the increasing air pollution and associated infections

• By end-user, aquaculture held a large share in 2022. The growing demand for land-based aquariums & fisheries is expected to make a notable contribution to the revenue growth

• North America held the largest share in 2022. The U.S. is one of the major markets for biofilters due to rigorous water quality regulations and rising environmental consciousness among industry sectors such as food processing, pharma, and others

• The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. India is a major market for bio-filtration products due to rigorous water quality requirements, high pollution levels and rising prevalence of waterborne diseases

