Wearwell® Introduces Diamond-Plate Modular Rubber Flooring

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearwell announces an additional surface style to its 24/Seven LockSafe ergonomic flooring system.

The original 24/Seven® LockSafe® modular rubber tile system was introduced in September of 2019.

This customizable ergonomic flooring features patented interlocks that stay secure in use, solving the decades-old problem of separated tiles and imminent trip hazards.

The 24/Seven LockSafe system is made up of large 3' x 3' rubber tiles and requires no tools for assembly, reducing installation and configuration time and improving efficiency. The interlocks of 24/Seven LockSafe provide secure connections in all directions, so users don't have to worry about tile separation even with heavy foot traffic. The system's lightweight design and flexibility allow assembled sections to be lifted up, rolled up, and rolled away for removal or maintenance. 24/Seven LockSafe tiles stay together but can be "unzipped" by users for reconfiguration or removal.

With the popularity of the original 24/Seven LockSafe, and the demand for additional styles, Wearwell has added a diamond-plate version to the range of available options. The diamond-plate pattern provides additional traction and is the most popular, well-recognized surface style in the industrial market.

Not unlike the other styles of 24/Seven LockSafe, the Diamond-Plate version is available in two compounds: Grease Resistant (GR) and Nitrile Rubber (NBR).

"Since its launch, customers have really come to appreciate all the benefits of 24/Seven LockSafe. Now with the iconic diamond-plate pattern, it's sure to take on a life of its own," says Taunya Swandal, Director of Marketing for Wearwell.

More 24/Seven® LockSafe® information and samples available at Wearwell.com/locksafe.

Contact Information:

Taunya Swandal

Marketing Director

taunya.swandal@wearwell.com

615-254-8380



Related Files

24Seven_LockSafe_Diamond-Plate_Surface_Product Sheet.pdf

Related Images











Image 1: 24/Seven LockSafe Diamond-Plate Ergonomic Flooring Tile





Full-size picture of Wearwell 24/Seven LockSafe modular rubber flooring









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment