New Axiom Medical and National Council for Mental Wellbeing Partnership Expands Access to Mental Health First Aid Training for Employers

The Woodlands, TX, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Medical and the National Council for Mental Wellbeing are proud to announce a new partnership within the Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) Impact Network. Together, they will expand access to the National Council’s workplace-focused MHFA curriculum, MHFA at Work, to their clients’ employee population who may be experiencing a mental health or substance use challenge or crisis and connect them with appropriate employee and community resources.

Axiom Medical and the National Council are committed to providing organizations with the resources and support they need to take the fear and hesitation out of starting conversations about mental health and substance use challenges. MHFA at Work will help improve employee understanding of mental health and substance use challenges in the workplace and learn an Action Plan that will help them safely and responsibly identify and respond to a potential challenge or crisis.

This partnership is part of Axiom Medical’s ongoing commitment to improving employee mental health and well-being. Axiom Medical’s Chief Marketing Officer, Dara Wheeler, issued the following statement: “Mental health is a critical component to workplace safety and employer success. Our partnership with the National Council for Mental Wellbeing is an important step in our mission to provide support for employees in need and to make Mental Health First Aid training more accessible.”

Deanna Roepke, Chief Program Officer, of the National Council, added, “We are excited to welcome Axiom Medical to the MHFA Impact Network, which brings together organizations that share a common mission to support people of all ages and backgrounds who experience mental health and substance use challenges. By joining the MHFA Impact Network, Axiom Medical has demonstrated a commitment to providing resources that can help make a positive difference in the mental health and wellbeing of their employees.”

Axiom Medical’s Senior Vice President of Behavior Health, Dr. Les Kertay, said, “MHFA is one of the most powerful tools I’ve encountered for reducing mental health stigma and helping others feel confident in connecting with those who might be having a difficult time. By helping to create psychological safety, MHFA helps increase employee well-being and creates a space for innovation, insight, and creativity that makes all the difference in company performance.”

Axiom Medical and the National Council are committed to providing employers with the resources and support they need to create healthier, safer, and more productive workplaces. For more detailed information, please visit the Axiom Medical website.

About Axiom Medical

Axiom Medical, founded in 1999 in The Woodlands, Texas, is the industry leader and only independent provider of injury management and integrated injury + mental health services. Our products provide a clear ROI through the immediate intervention of employee injuries by managing injuries appropriately and affecting downstream OSHA recordability, workers' compensation costs, productivity, and clinic costs, in addition to ensuring optimal injury outcomes. For more information, please our website.

About the National Council for Mental Wellbeing

Founded in 1969, the National Council for Mental Wellbeing is a membership organization that drives policy and social change on behalf of nearly 3,200 mental health and substance use treatment organizations and the more than 10 million children, adults, and families they serve. We advocate for policies to ensure equitable access to high-quality services. We build the capacity of mental health and substance use treatment organizations. And we promote a greater understanding of mental well-being as a core component of comprehensive health and health care. Through our Mental Health First Aid program, we have trained more than 2.6 million people in the U.S. to identify, understand, and respond to signs and symptoms of mental health and substance use challenges.