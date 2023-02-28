Intellias Names Autocom Associates as Agency of Record in U.S.

DETROIT, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellias, a leading global provider of software development services for the automotive, transportation and related mobility industries, has selected AutoCom Associates as its public relations agency of record in North America.



Intellias’ mobility customers include leading original equipment manufacturers and their Tier One suppliers, as well as transportation and mobility suppliers such as LG Electronics, DKV, Connex2X and HERE Technologies. Headquartered in the Ukraine, the company has offices in the United States, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Croatia, Bulgaria, Malta, India, Saudi Arabia, UAE and the UK.

For more than 20 years, Intellias has been digitally transforming businesses to deliver navigation software used in nearly 180 million vehicles from 10 global car brands while reducing CO2 emissions for 250,000 fleet owners and digitally analyzing traffic flow on more than 60,000 roadways around the world.

Intellias recently showcased its software expertise in connectivity, digital cockpit development, cloud platforms and HMI (Human-Machine Interface) at CES 2023. The company plans to be an exhibitor and presenter at other major U.S. technology conferences throughout the coming year.

“Intellias has forged major partnerships with industry groups such as AUTOSAR and COVESA (Connected Vehicle Systems Alliance), as well as with Connex2X for aftermarket applications and WattEV for commercial vehicles,” noted AutoCom President Larry Weis. “We’re looking forward to working with Intellias as they expand their partnership networks in the United States and Europe.

“The smart-mobility technologies that Intellias is developing will be of particular interest to the growing number of media outlets in North America that cover electric and hybrid-electric vehicles, connectivity, infotainment and related next-generation mobility systems.”

Founded in 1995, AutoCom Associates provides public relations services and counsel to businesses working in the global automotive industry. The agency is a member of the Automotive Press Association and the Society of Automotive Analysts.

Located in the Detroit suburb of Bloomfield Hills, the firm also is a member of Automotive PR, an international network of public relations agencies in more than 33 major markets around the world. For Intellias, AutoCom will be working in partnership with about:communication, an Automotive PR group member in Germany.

Additional information about Intellias is available at www.intellias.com. More information about AutoCom Associates can be found at www.usautocom.com.

About Intellias

Intellias is a global technology partner with 20 years of experience delivering product engineering and consulting services to Fortune 500 companies. Leading automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, transportation and mobility service providers, including HERE Technologies, Elmos, NNG, DKV, and Rand McNally, rely on Intellias to co-create custom solutions and digitally transform their businesses.



Intellias helps partners and clients navigate in the ever-changing mobility landscape with its deep expertise in connectivity, autonomous driving, infotainment systems, eMobility, transport operations and intelligent fleet analytics. We empower future mobility gathering under one umbrella with decades of experience delivering automotive and transportation solutions compliant with NDS, ASPICE, and TISAX. Intellias contributes to establishing the highest industry standards by partnering with COVESA, Renesas, and AUTOSAR.