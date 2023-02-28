Hall Farmstead Launches Purebred Artisan Wagyu Beef, Bringing Sustainable and Ethically-Raised Products to Market

Tompkinsville, Kentucky, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Located in Tompkinsville, Kentucky, Hall Farmstead is quickly emerging as a leader in its field. Headed by CEO Greg Hall, the company provides sustainable, ethically-raised, purebred artisan Wagyu beef of exceptional quality to its customers.

"We are thrilled to bring our sustainably-raised purebred artisan Wagyu beef to the market,” Hall says. “Our mission is to provide an exceptional and healthy dining experience while also prioritizing the environment and animal welfare." Hall Farmstead's simultaneous commitment to quality and sustainability is a core value that Hall says permeates every aspect of the company.

What sets Hall Farmstead apart in the market is its focus on purebred artisan Wagyu beef from Japanese Akaushi cattle raised in the US. “Akushi cattle is known for extreme fat marbling, giving the beef unparalleled juiciness, a rich umami flavor, and melt-in-your-mouth tenderness,” Hall says, noting that the company upholds humane treatment of its animals and engages in sustainable, regenerative farming practices.

The high level of marbling in the farmstead’s purebred artisan Wagyu beef provides a soft, buttery flavor that differentiates it from crossbred Wagyu varieties. This is due to the animal's genetics, which produce nutritious monounsaturated fats, omega-3, and omega-6 fatty acids. Hall Farmstead’s cattle are grass-fed and finished with a proprietary, gluten-free blend, which Hall says delivers consistency in flavor and a healthier dining experience overall.

Hall Farmstead's range of products includes juicy steaks, ground beef and roasts. Customers can conveniently order their favorite beef products online and have them shipped directly to their doorstep. During the runup to the Super Bowl, Hall Farmstead partnered with HERO Bread to promote its purebred artisan Wagyu beef alongside HERO Bread's artisan bread. The unique partnership sought to extend a healthy and flavorful dining experience for customers looking to enjoy their favorite foods in new and exciting ways.

“Hall Farmstead's commitment to quality, innovation, and health and wellness has established it as a leader in premium Wagyu beef production,” Hall says. “With a rich history, supportive partnerships, and a focus on excellence, Hall Farmstead is poised to continue its success.”





