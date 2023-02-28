New York, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Product, By Material, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06423469/?utm_source=GNW



The global craniomaxillofacial devices market size is expected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2030, registering CAGR of 9.5 % from 2023 to 2030. Craniofacial surgery treats conditions that affect the head, skull, face, and neck. The rise in the number of facial and head injuries caused due to the road accidents and rise in the number of sports-related injuries expected to boost demand for the craniomaxillofacial devices. Apart from this, increase in the usage of minimally invasive surgeries is also one of the key factors expected to support the market growth.



Organizations such as the American Society of Craniofacial Surgery (ASCFS) and the International Society of Craniofacial Surgery (ISCFS) are conducting a research program in a probe to increase awareness of CMF surgeries, boosting consumer awareness about the craniomaxillofacial devices.



Neck injuries are one of the most common types of injuries in vehicle accidents. Over 800, 000 cases of vehicle crashes involving neck injuries reported per year in the U.S. Apart from this, sports injuries, car accidents, and falls were some of the leading causes of head injuries in the country. Hence, the U.S. expected to be a key market for the craniomaxillofacial device manufacturers.



Outbreak of the COVID-19 caused the cancellation and rescheduling of the elective surgical procedures, at a global level. For surgeons working in the craniomaxillofacial (CMF) field, surgical procedures were limited to urgent cases such as oncological procedures, emergent airway management, and surgical management of the facial fractures.



As the virus, transmission was high in CMF procedures, various professional societies in the fields of dentistry maxillofacial surgery recommended limited uptake of craniomaxillofacial procedures, which limited the demand for craniomaxillofacial devices in 2020. However, the market has shown significant recovery in 2021 as medical surgeries resumed under strict COVID-19 protocols.



• In 2022, the CMF plate and screw fixation segment dominated the market due to the rise in the number of surgeries requiring bone stabilization

• Technological advancements in bio absorbable material make it the fastest-growing during the forecast period

• Temporomandibular Joint Replacement segment expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

• The neurosurgery and ENT surgery segment expected to show lucrative growth due to an increase in the volume of surgical procedures pertaining to trauma and the adoption of deep brain stimulation procedures

• Asia Pacific market is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period due to the presence of untapped opportunities and constantly improving healthcare infrastructure

