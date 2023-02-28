Global Supercapacitors Strategic Markets Report 2023: Automobile "Electronification" & Rapid Uptake in EVs & HEVs Drive Focus on Supercapacitors - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supercapacitors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Supercapacitors Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Supercapacitors estimated at US$822.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Double Layer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.9% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pseudocapacitor segment is readjusted to a revised 19.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $160.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.9% CAGR



The Supercapacitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$160.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$955.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 22.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.8% and 13.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.1% CAGR.







What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 349 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $822.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3200 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Supercapacitors Market in Recovery Mode following COVID-19 Setback

Competitive Scenario

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Supercapacitors: A Prelude

Search for Efficient Energy Storage Solutions Beyond the Conventional Battery Brings Supercapacitors into the Spotlight

Energy Storage Technologies are Vital & Indispensable in Sustaining a Civilization Founded on the Consumption of Large Quantities of Energy

Global Supercapacitor Market Gets Supercharged with Inflating Demand

Double-Layer Capacitors & Metal Oxide: Trending Segments of Supercapacitor Market

Dynamic Factors Freeing Suppressed Energy of Global Supercapacitor Market

Regional Analysis

Focus on the US: A Key Market for Supercapacitors

Recent Industry Activity

Select Global Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Importance of Backup Power Drives Demand for Supercapacitors in UPS

Lost Economic Value Due to Power Outages Pushes Up the Monetary Value of Electricity Reliability & the Significance of Supercapacitors in Offering Backup Power

Growing Demand for Electric Power Backup Capabilities Drives Interest in the Benefits Offered by Supercapacitors

Automobile "Electronification" & Rapid Uptake in EVs & HEVs Drive Focus on Supercapacitors

Electric Micromobility Rises in Prominence Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Rapid Uptake of EVs as Evidenced by the Expanding Fleet Size Drives Focus on Developing Better Energy Management Solutions to Increase Energy Efficiency & Operating Range of EVs

New Generation High-Energy Low-Cost Supercapacitors to Promote Green Transportation

Pandemic Impact on Electric Vehicles Market

Rise of Microgrids & Increased Integration of Renewable Energy in the Energy Mix Pushes Up the Importance of Efficient Energy Storage Solutions: Supercapacitors Find Use as Resiliency Enhancers in Microgrids

Growing Share of Renewable Energy in the Global Power Mix Creates an Urgent Need for Efficient Energy Storage Solutions for Utilities

A Note on Renewable Energy Programs in Select Countries

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources Worldwide by Country

Hybridization of Combustion Engines in Heavy Industrial Machinery & Industrial Automation to Spur Adoption of Supercapacitors

Growing Investments in Warehouse & Industrial Automation Brings Supercapacitors into the Spotlight for Reliable Power Storage & Delivery

Rising Renewable Energy Investments Drive Parallel Demand for Storage Solutions that Address Grid Stability & Power Quality Issues

Supercapacitors Step In to Replace Chemical Batteries in Solar Energy Infrastructure

Supercapacitors Gain Traction in Pitch Control Applications in Wind Energy Facilities

As Clean Technologies Emerge to the Forefront, Electric Double-Layer Capacitors (EDLCs) Will Rise in Prominence for Renewable Energy Applications

A Robust Consumer Electronics Industry Favors Complementary Integration of Supercapacitors With Batteries

As Digital Consumerism Gains Ground & Ubiquitous Power Source Become All Important, Supercapacitors Bring the Hope of Filling-In the Performance Gap of Lithium Batteries

Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics amid Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital Media Spells Opportunities

Smart Home: Major Opportunity for Consumer Grade Supercapacitors

Driven by Focus on Convenience, Comfort and Energy Savings, the Rising Proliferation of Smart Homes Presents Steady Growth Opportunities for Supercapacitors Market

Search for Superior Alternatives to Batteries Drives Applications of Supercapacitors in Medical Implants

Biological Supercapacitors Attract Significant R&D Interest

A Strong Medical Implants Market Supported by Growing Disease Burden Offers a Fertile Environment for the Development of Battery-Free Implantables

The Rise of Electronic Wearables Brings New Foldable, Flexible Supercapacitors Into the Spotlight

Development of Light Metro Rail as Part of Public Transportation Infrastructure Drives Demand for Ultracapacitors

Development of Newer Materials to Accelerate Commercialization of Supercapacitors

Graphene Supercapacitors: Future Prospects

Graphene Integrated Supercapacitors to Augment Energy Storage Challenging Batteries

Advancements Revolutionising Battery Technology

Flexible and Lightweight Supercapacitors Provide Top Performance under Extreme Load

Unlocking New Opportunities with Flexible Supercapacitors

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 74 Featured)

AVX Corp.

CAP-XX Limited

Eaton Corporation plc

ELNA CO., LTD.

Loxus Inc.

KORCHIP Corporation

Maxwell Technologies Inc.

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Seiko Instruments Inc.

Shanghai Aowei Technology Development Co. Ltd.

SHENZHEN TOPMAY ELECTRONIC CO., LTD.

TOKIN Corporation.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r0mhxz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment