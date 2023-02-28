Brown Sugar Market is Likely to Upsurge USD 36.76 Billion Globally by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Opportunity Analysis

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, Brown Sugar Market . This report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and the competitive landscape. Market research covered in the reliable Brown Sugar market report helps the management of a firm in planning by providing accurate and up-to-date information about the consumer’s demands, their changing tastes, attitudes, preferences, and buying intentions etc. This report aids to establish a correlative relationship between the product brand and consumers’ needs and preferences. Further, manufacturers can adjust production according to the conditions of demand, which are analyzed here. It also supports securing economies in the distribution of products and finding out the best way of approaching the potential. With the data included in the large-scale Brown Sugar report, the marketing of goods can be made efficient which leads to the elimination of all types of wastage.

Global Brown Sugar Market was valued at USD 17.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 36.76 Billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.04% during the forecast period of 2022-2029

Brown sugar is created either directly from cane juice or during refining. Brown sugar aids in increasing platelet production and blood flow. Compared to conventional white sugar, brown sugar has more nutrients like calcium, potassium, iron, and magnesium. Brown sugar is frequently used to sweeten beverages, sauces, marinades, and baked items. Brown sugar is a type of sugar that still contains some molasses.

The brown sugar has witnessed considerable global demand and is estimated to continue to do so over the forecast period. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) projects that China's sugar production would rise by 24 percent to 13.6 metric tons by 2020. Sugar beet and sugarcane yields account for the majority of this rise. Brown sugar has become a staple of the diet in many economies, including China, India, Australia, and others. This has made it simple for the local food and beverage sector to incorporate brown sugar into its products, which is projected to aid the market growth.

Opportunities for Players:

Consumer Awareness Regarding its Benefits

The surging consumer awareness regarding the benefits of consumption of brown sugar is estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market, which will further expand the brown sugar market's growth rate in the future. Brown sugar enhances blood circulation and aids in platelet development. As compared to conventional white sugar, brown sugar has additional additives, including iron, calcium, magnesium, and potassium. A lot of prepared foods and beverages, sauces, and marinades are sweetened with brown sugar

Burgeoning Market Strategies by Brown Sugar Market Players

Additionally, the market players have been coming up with various strategies that will offer numerous growth opportunities. To make their products available worldwide, the firms are concentrating more and more on forming strategic alliances with multiple global corporations. In order to meet the need for applications that are developing from numerous areas, businesses are actively expanding their product portfolios and raising production levels.

Some of the major players operating in the brown sugar market are

Imperial Sugar (U.S.)

American Crystal Sugar (U.S.)

Sudzucker AG (Germany)

ASR Group (U.S.)

Sunshine Sugar (South Africa)

Tate & Lyle (U.K.)

DOMINO FOODS INC (U.S.)

Garrett Ingredients (U.K.)

Billington Food Group (U.K.)

Organic Tattva (India)





Mantra Organic (India)

Nordzucker (Germany)

Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

Taikoo Sugar Limited (China)

Wholesome Sweeteners Inc (U.S.)

Raizen (Brazil)

Recent Developments

In January 2021, Nutrition Innovation, a Singapore-based food technology company, recently announced that it was expanding to Malaysia in collaboration with the country's largest sugar producer, CSR, to introduce its sugar reduction technology Nucane Life and provide local food manufacturers with a clean label option for reformulation with additional functional properties based on common cane sugar.

In March 2021, Imperial Sugar Company, a port refiner with operations in Georgia and Kentucky, stated that U.S. Sugar and Louis Dreyfus Company had agreed to sell its operations and assets. This action will lower expenses while increasing production.

Key Industry Segmentation: Brown Sugar Market

BY Type

Dark

Light

Regular

BY Form

Powdered Brown Sugar

Granules Brown Sugar

Brown Sugar Cubes

BY Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Retailers

Online Retailer

Other Distribution Channel

BY End-user

Hotels

Restaurants

Café

Lounges

Pharmaceutical Industry

Residential Sector

Cosmetic Industry

BY Application

Bakery Products

Beverages

Dairy Products

Confectionery Products

Medicinal Products

Regional Analysis/Insights: Brown Sugar Market

The countries covered in the brown sugar market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

North America dominates the brown sugar market during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The region is estimated to dominate because of the increasing demand from the food and beverages industry and growing demand from the bakery within the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly from 2022 to 2029 due to the presence of a large millennial population, an increase in disposable income resulting in high demand for premium alcohol, and the availability of various flavored-based alcohols in the region, such as China and Japan.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Brown Sugar Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Brown Sugar Market, By Type Global Brown Sugar Market, By Form Global Brown Sugar Market, By Distribution Channel Global Brown Sugar Market, By Application Global Brown Sugar Market, By Region Global Brown Sugar Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

