Honda & Grant Thornton Partner To Present TMCF Train The Trainer Program

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is partnering with accounting and consulting firm Grant Thornton LLP and American Honda Motor Co., Inc. to host a Train the Trainer Career Readiness program in Washington, D.C. from Tuesday, February 28 through Friday, March 3.

Being hosted at the historic Willard InterContinental, located in downtown Washington, D.C., the Train the Trainer program equips faculty and staff at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with the tools they need to help students navigate an increasingly competitive employment landscape.

Train the Trainer is another step toward creating an inclusive workplace environment and even more critical in our current climate as we strive to establish a more just and equitable society.

The theme of this year’s two-and-half-days of programming is Ingenuity, Innovation, and Impact.

The goal of Train the Trainer is to provide an experience that reflects TMCF’s mission of preparing the next generation of workforce talent to become globally competitive emerging leaders. The immersion will provide 30 HBCU faculty, staff and administration from 10 HBCUs with the insight, resources and relevant strategy needed to upskill students professionally and prepare them for global impact, as well as successful internships and career opportunities with Employer Partners.

Honda has been a supporter of TMCF since 2019, with a focus on helping create an affordable path for students pursuing an education in engineering, supply chain management and manufacturing-related fields. In 2022, Honda made a $1 million commitment over 3 years, which provides student scholarships. Honda’s contribution also supports the Train the Trainer program and TMCF’s Leadership Institute.

Each of the 30 HBCU participants will build a Train the Trainer playbook during the Immersion and use the knowledge gained over the three days to return to their HBCUs and apply concepts directly with students.

Participating HBCUs are Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University, Central State University, Morgan State University, North Carolina A&T State University, North Carolina Central University, South Carolina State University, Texas Southern University, and Tennessee State University.

“This is a critical program for our member schools, and we’re excited to work with Grant Thornton and Honda,” TMCF Chief Programs Officer Eric Hart said. “With a goal of ensuring students are able to thrive in internships and full-time positions, we are glad this experience will provide student tools they need to help students navigate an increasingly competitive employment landscape.”

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space.

About Grant Thornton LLP

Founded in Chicago in 1924, Grant Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton) is the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd, one of the world’s leading organizations of independent audit, tax and advisory firms. Grant Thornton, which has revenues of $1.97 billion and operates more than 50 offices, works with a broad range of dynamic publicly and privately held companies, government agencies, financial institutions, and civic and religious organizations.

Advancing Representation at Grant Thornton

Since 2021, Grant Thornton has worked with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to help career counselors prepare Historically Black Colleges and University (HBCU) students for post-college success. Grant Thornton also operates an initiative to help HBCU’s grow the game of golf and create new opportunities for student athletes. It currently supports golf programs at Alabama State, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central, Prairie View A&M, Tennessee State and Texas Southern. The firm is also sponsoring the Grant Thornton Invitational, a golf tournament featuring players from the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour competing for equal prize money and visibility.

In addition to nearly a dozen programs promoting DE&I within the firm, Grant Thornton is committed to recruiting students from HBCUs and a diverse range of schools, and broadening its experienced-hire recruiting process. The firm also issues a yearly DE&I report (as part of an overarching Environmental, Social and Governance Report) which highlights Grant Thornton’s strides in diversity representation and promotion rates, as well as expanded DE&I training programs and external partnerships. More than just implementing policies and programs, Grant Thornton is focused on integrating DE&I into its corporate culture and advancing representation at every level.

Honda and Historically Black Colleges and Universities

For over 30 years, Honda has supported the success and dreams of Historically Black College and University (HBCU) students through initiatives including the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge and Honda Battle of the Bands. These programs provide unforgettable experiences and opportunities for HBCU students, including meeting and networking with peers from other HBCU schools. Honda has impacted the lives of more than 200,000 students and awarded over $14 million in grants in support of HBCU education programs and facilities improvements.

To advance its leading investment in HBCUs, Honda is a member of the HBCU Partnership Challenge, a Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus initiative that brings together government, industry and HBCUs to create strategic, more sustainable HBCU partnerships. Honda also has partnered with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to provide annual scholarship funding to support HBCU students pursuing an education in engineering, supply chain management and manufacturing-related fields.