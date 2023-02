Dividend Declaration

Alliance Trust PLC announces the declaration of a fourth interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2022 of 6.0 pence per share payable on 31 March 2023 to shareholders on the register on 10 March 2023. The ex-dividend date is 9 March 2023.



Enquiries:



Alliance Trust PLC

Telephone: 01382 938320

Fiona Harris

Sarah Gibbons-Cook

Quill PR

020 7466 5050