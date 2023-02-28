In-home Broadband Technologies Market Analysis Report 2022 with Focus on Europe

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-home Broadband - Technologies for In-home Broadband" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The outbreak of the pandemic has led to an inevitable surge in the use of digital technologies and placed broadband networks as a key enabler for various digital applications in home, including teleconference, online education, 4K / 8K ultra-high definition video, VR / AR games, etc.

Since then, the typical requirements of the connected home have evolved. An 8K video stream requires at least 150 Mbps of bandwidth, which is four times more than 4K. Applications such as live streaming, online classes, and live streaming require very low latency, typically 50 milliseconds or less. In addition, home broadband connections need to be capable of supporting multi-service concurrent scenarios. High-quality Internet has become an indispensable part of people's lives, work, and entertainment.

Knowing that fiber optic cable is the most preferred transmission medium in networks for its superior bandwidth, faster speed, and enhanced reliability, this report aims at providing a view of how fiber to the room (FTTR) technology can become a solution for gigabit connectivity at home. FTTR, which extends fiber connectivity from the "last mile" to the "last meter", can offer to customers a premium full fiber connection, enabling them to meet the network requirements of various new and future home applications.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. FTTH/B overview in Europe

Fixed broadband technologies and average down/upload speeds

Strong success for FTTH solutions: national authorities fully involved in FTTH acceleration in Europe

FTTH/B homes passed in Europe

FTTH/B take-up

European ranking in December 2021

Forecasts for Europe up to 2026: the whole ecosystem has intensified its efforts towards full-fiber connectivity, accelerating both deployments and adoption

Key trends identified in Europe

3. Why in-home broadband is important

Home Broadband is moving from the entertainment center to the multifunctional center

The demand for gigabit broadband has soared

Enriching new broadband scenarios requires enhanced home broadband capabilities

Households are regularly confronted with the problem of indoor WiFi network coverage

4. What is FTTR (Fiber to the Room)?

What is FTTR?

Two technical FTTR solutions

FTTR technology advantages

FTTR technology enhances the quality of in-home broadband.

FTTR solutions help telecom operators increase their offer differentiation

FTTR deployment in new and old buildings

FTTR for Home use case

FTTR for SME use case

5. Other in-home broadband technologies

WI-FI Mesh Network

Broadband over Powerline (BPL)

Light Fidelity (LiFi)

Comparison of different in-home network technologies

6. Forward-looking of FTTR technology

Forward-looking and perspectives of FTTR technology

