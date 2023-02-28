New York, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Structural Wood Screws Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06423452/?utm_source=GNW



The global structural wood screws market size is expected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to the developing furniture industry owing to ongoing urbanization, growing population, and increasing consumer disposable income. Additionally, the product is also substituting various conventional screws, which is further expected to propel the demand for structural wood screws globally.



Flat-head structural wood screws are highly preferred for framing, log, and timber construction.This product is easy to install and is a high-strength alternative for through-bolting.



Structural wood screws are available in a variety of sizes, dimensions, and properties; therefore, customers have a wide range of options to choose from.In addition, the product is also called a wood construction screw and is an ideal alternative to traditional lag screws.



These abovementioned properties are expected to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.



The structural wood screws market is governed by many governmental regulations which provide guidelines for the dimensions and specifications to produce screws for a particular application.For instance, CEN EN 14592, a European standard, directs how screws used in timber construction or structures should be manufactured, keeping in mind the stiffness and durability of the product.



Thus, manufacturers of structural wood screws will have to comply with these standards and regulations in order to deliver top-quality products to customers.



Most of the players in the structural wood screws market opt for third-party distribution in order to reach a wider customer base.These companies are present on the e-commerce platforms of third-party distributors as well to cater to a larger audience.



These third-party distributors include companies such as BuySupplies, Alibaba, Bigamart, and Amazon, which have a large consumer base and an improved customer reach. Manufacturers of the product also have tie-ups with local hardware vendors to directly cater to the requirements of end-users.



• The stainless steel segment dominated the market in 2022. The product is available with different types of heads, including hex heads and flat heads. The stainless steel hex head screws have depressed hexagonal heads, which eliminates the chances of them stripping out during the insertion and removal from different structures. Additionally, they are long-lasting solutions with low maintenance requirements. These factors fuel the global demand for stainless steel structural wood screws for usage in various applications

• The furniture and crafts application segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. Rising demand for ethnic furniture and different type of craft items for living rooms and bedrooms is expected to drive the demand for structural wood screws over the forecast period. The product requires no pre-drilling, and thus does not harm the wood structure and also provides an aesthetic appeal. In addition, increasing demand for the product to manufacture residential and commercial furniture, and small accent pieces, is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period

• In Europe, the market was valued at USD 1.78 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.51 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The region has established players in the construction and furniture industries. In addition, governments and private companies in the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Sweden are making significant investments in the construction of affordable housing units. These factors are driving the growth of the market in the region

• The market is characterized by strong competition owing to the presence of prominent manufacturers. Furthermore, technical innovations and improvements in the production processes of structural wood screws have resulted in the development of products with high durability and strength. The manufacturers are adopting various production processes such as cold forming, in order to improve the quality of the product and to gain a high share of the global market

