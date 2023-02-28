The Lawful Interception Market Is Set To Grow At Almost 22% Annual Rate, Due To Increase In Cybercrimes As Per The Business Research Company's Lawful Interception Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the lawful interception market highlights the global lawful interception market size grew from $3.57 billion in 2022 to $4.34 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The lawful interception market size is expected to grow to $9.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 21.7%.



The increase in cybercrimes is expected to propel the growth of the lawful interception market. Cybercrimes are defined as the increasing number of cyber-attacks through social media, the internet, and hacking software. The increased cybercrimes are responsible for the growth of lawful interceptions as it is a key tool for identifying crimes.

Learn More In-Depth On The Lawful Interception Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lawful-interception-global-market-report

The deployment of 5G networks is a key trend gaining popularity in the lawful interception market. 5G networks emerged as a vital technology that is being used by various industries. 5G is helpful in lawful interception by providing virtualization and containerization, triggering, security, and standardized X-interfaces.

Major players in the lawful interception market are Utimaco, Vocal Technologies, AQSACOM, Verint, BAE Systems, SS8 Networks., Signalogic, IPS S.P.A., Tracespan, Accuris Networks, EVE Compliancy Solutions, Squire Technologies, Incognito Software, Incognito Software, Net Optics, and Ixia.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Lawful Interception Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5643&type=smp

North America was the largest region in the lawful interception market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the lawful interception market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The global lawful interception market is segmented by device into mediation devices, routers, intercept access point (IAP), gateways, switches, management servers, other devices; by network technology into voice-over-internet protocol (VoIP), long term evolution (LTE), wireless local area network (WLAN), worldwide interoperability for microwave access (WiMAX), digital subscriber line (DSL), public switched telephone network (PSTN), integrated services for digital network (ISDN), other network technologies; by communication content into voice communication, video, by end user: lawful enforcement agencies, government, text messaging, facsimile, digital pictures, file transfer; by end user into lawful enforcement agencies, government.

Lawful Interception Global Market Report 2023 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the lawful interception market size, lawful interception market segments, lawful interception market trends, drivers and restraints, lawful interception industry major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and lawful interception market share.

The Business Research Company has published over 3,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

Bridges Global Market Report 2023 – By Type (Beam Bridge, Truss Bridge, Arch Bridge, Suspension Bridge, Cable-Stayed Bridge), By Material (Steel, Concrete, Composite Material), By Application (Road And Highway, Railway) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Voice Over Internet Protocol Global Market Report 2023 – By Type (Integrated Access Or Session Initiation Protocol Trunking, Managed IP PBX, Hosted IP PBX), By Access Type (Phone To Phone, Computer To Computer, Computer To Phone), By Call Type (International VoIP Calls, Domestic VoIP Calls), By Medium (Fixed, Mobile), By End User (Consumers, Small And Medium Businesses, Large Enterprises) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – By Product Type (Switching Equipment, Bridges, Gateways And Routers, Other Product Types), By Application (Wireless, Wired Infrastructure), By End User (Telecom Operators, Enterprises) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.