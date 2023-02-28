New York, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Collagen Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source, By Product, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05867066/?utm_source=GNW



The global collagen market size is expected to reach USD 19.9 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2030. The market is expected to progress on account of the increasing collagen inclusion in a variety of applications, including food & beverage, healthcare, and cosmetics.



The primary product sources are porcine, bovine, marine, and poultry.It is found in cartilage, cow bones, and hides.



Bovine collagen is available in abundance on account of the high availability of cattle and increasing beef production.On the other hand, porcine sources are considered better than bovine sources as porcine is similar to the collagen found in humans.



The threat of transfer of infections and allergies is lower in collagen derived from porcine sources as compared to bovine sources. This, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for porcine in the coming years.



In North America, the product demand is anticipated to witness significant growth in various industries such as healthcare, cosmetics, and food & beverage, among others.Furthermore, the region’s market is expected to be positively influenced by consumers’ growing preference for health drinks.



The presence of a strong healthcare industry, combined with increased public expenditure on healthcare, particularly in the U.S., is expected to benefit the regional market. The increasing demand for gummy confectionery products is expected to drive product demand across the region in the coming years.



The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the entire food and beverage industry.The isolation rules have caused a lack of supply and disruptions in the supply chain, causing domestic market participants to struggle.



On the other hand, there is a rise in demand for high-nutritional-value products that provide several health benefits.Collagen is frequently obtained from supplements designed to help the elderly.



The growing demand for supplements among the aging population is likely to improve health, immunity, and overall well-being.Furthermore, because of pandemics, consumers have become more conscious regarding food and beverage product labels.



This is expected to offer surplus opportunities for food and beverage manufacturers to expand their businesses.



• Hydrolyzed collagen is the fastest-growing type segment with a CAGR of 10.8%. This is attributable due the growing food & beverage industry in the U.S., which has resulted in increased consumption of gelatin in the North American region

• The marine source is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 11.2% as it is used in several health supplements to improve bone health, rehabilitate arthritis, and protect the mucosa of the alimentary tract

• The food & beverage segment is expected to progress at a CAGR of 10.6% because food and beverage is a major contributor to the demand for gelatin and hydrolyzed collagen since the substance is a necessary protein for human health and has numerous advantages for the skin, diet, and overall wellbeing

• Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 11.0%. The growth is majorly driven by the rising demand for purified collagen for use in the production of collagen casings for meat, which is expected to boost the market growth in the forecasted period.

• In April 2022, Rousselot announced the launch of GMP-grade GelMA for medical applications. This initiative will enhance customer satisfaction with the company for its collagen-based products worldwide

