$30 Billon Total Addressable Market (TAM) Projections for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Software - Global Forecast to 2026

This report analyzes the key market drivers and dynamics that are fueling growth in the Contract Lifecycle Management market over the next five years and details the geographies, sectors, and vertical industries that will be most impacted.

The forecast provides a quantitative estimate of the Total Addressable Market (TAM) for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) software from 2022 to 2026. Included in this report are the worldwide annual estimates of spending and growth rate, breakdown of spend by company size, industry, and geography, and the demand impact of major secular trends like the subscription economy and digital transformation, among others. This research is based on the analyst's proprietary Forecasts global analytics model, a database that includes every publicly listed operating company with revenue greater than $1 million per year.

The market for cloud-based CLM software represents a large, expanding, and all-season opportunity with a rapidly expanding 5-year (2022-2026) TAM approaching $30 billion.

CLM represents a significant opportunity to increase productivity, improve accuracy, and inject operational speed across organizations of all sizes, stages of maturity, industries, and geographies. Leading organizations around the world are already investing in automated CLM tools, but the overall level of adoption is still relatively modest. We expect the pace of innovation and adoption in this area to accelerate over the next five years. This will be accompanied by a transformation of what CLM systems can deliver, how CLM is perceived by the users, and the increasing pace of integration between CLM and other core enterprise systems such as CRM, CPQ, Billing, and Procurement Management and Supply Chain, among others. The analyst believes CLM is an essential ingredient to any digital transformation initiative.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 40 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $8.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

About the Analyst

Introduction

How to Use this Forecast

Key Business & Technology Drivers for CLM Adoption

Key Headwinds for CLM Adoption, Who Are the Buyers & Beneficiaries of CLM?

Study Scope & Methodology, CLM TAM 2022-2026

CLM Software TAM Forecast 2022-2026

CLM Software TAM by Size & Sector 2022-2026

CLM Software TAM by Region

CLM TAM Distribution 2022-2026 - Top 20 Industries

CLM TAM Distribution 2022-2026 - Top 20 Countries

CLM Commercial Spend vs. Internal Spend

On-Premises CLM Spend

Impact of Major Industry Trends

CLM Services TAM

CLM Professional Services TAM

CLM Market Outlook

Summary

Appendix A - Definitions

Appendix B - Representative Suppliers of CLM

Appendix C - CLM TAM Study - Scope



