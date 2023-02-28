Outlook on the Cationic Starch Global Market to 2031: Increase in Paper Manufacturing is Expected to Propel Growth

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cationic Starch Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cationic starch market is expected to grow from $1.51 billion in 2021 to $1.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.76%. The cationic starch market is expected to grow to $1.82 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.77%.

Major players in the cationic starch market are Roquette, Tate and Lyle, Ingredion, Western Polymer, Galam, Santosh, Sunar Misir, Starch Asia, Saurashtra Specialities Pvt. Ltd., Honest Derivatives Pvt. Ltd., Chemigate, Guangxi State Farms, Shandong Fuyang Biotechnology, Xilai-Starch, and Zhu Cheng Xing Mao Corn Developing Co., Ltd.



The cationic starch market consists of the sales of cationic starch by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refer to a type of modified starch produced by combining a reactive chemical with a slurry of a partly swelled starch granules. It is used as wet end additives, rheology modifiers, paper binders, thickening agents, flocculants, emulsion stabilizers, and coating agents. Cationic starch aims to enhance tear strength, help bind particles together on the base material, and increase fiber and filler retention.



The main types of cationic starch include corn cationic starch, tapioca cationic starch, potato cationic starch, and wheat & other cationic starch. Corn cationic starch refers to a type of starch in which derivatives with a high degree of substitution are prepared in an alkaline solution. These are widely used in wet end additives in papermaking, as it assists in getting greater thickness. These cationic starches are used in paper-making performance, textile industry, mining & sewage treatment industries.



North America was the largest region in the cationic starch market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the cationic starch market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



An increase in paper manufacturing is expected to propel the growth of the cationic starch market. The ongoing demand for education and literacy, expansion of organized retail, eCommerce, FMCG, pharma/healthcare, quality packaging, and the ban on plastic has bolstered the paper manufacturing activities across the globe.

Increasing paper manufacturing is expected to boost the utilization of cationic starch, as they play a prominent role in manufacturing fine papers, packaging board-carton board, corrugated papers, and coated and uncoated wood-containing publication papers. The cationic starch also acts as natural coating binders to provide printability and surface properties and serve as OBA carriers.

According to American Forest & Paper Association (AF&PA) released data, In January 2022, in the United States total paper products and materials, and containerboard production increased by 5.6% from 2020-2021. Therefore, the increase in paper production and manufacturing is expected to boost demand for cationic starch during the forecast period.



Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the cationic starch market. Major companies operating in the cationic starch market are focused on providing advanced solutions to meet end-customer demands and strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing innovations into their end products, such as cross-linked starch products, high-charge cationic starches, anionic starches, and others, to provide additional value to the products.



The countries covered in the cationic starch market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

