Touax: Touax Containers committed to sustainable finance

PRESS RELEASE Paris, 28 February 2023 – 5.45 p.m.

Touax Containers committed to sustainable finance



TOUAX announces that all tranches of its July 2022 facilities agreement for its Containers business have been qualified as Sustainability-linked loan. TOUAX Group has entered into an ESG extra-financial notation process lead by EcoVadis. The assessment resulted in a 63 over 100 notation and a silver medal for TOUAX for its ESG performance, ranking then the Group amongst the EcoVadis top 15% of all companies evaluations and amongst the best 8.5% of its industry.

With this transaction the majority of the financing arrangements of the Group (65%) are designed for a better preservation of the environment and for a high standard of compliance with best social and governance practices.

The revolving facility of the contract was also increased by USD 15.0 million to finance new investment for TOUAX’s future growth, through the purchase of owned equipment for leasing.

“We are proud of this sustained ESG approach within the Group, after performing a first carbon footprint in 2022 and implementing financings with environmental impacts in the Freight railcars division and for the parent-company: Green Loan in 2020, Sustainability-linked bond under Euro-PP format in 2022.” commented Raphaël and Fabrice Walewski, managing partners of TOUAX Group.

The transaction was advised by ING, sustainability advisor. Legal counsels were Stephenson Harwood for TOUAX and Watson Farley Williams for the banks.

UPCOMING EVENTS

22 March 2023: Press Release on 2022 annual results (French / English)

22 March 2023: Presentation of annual results to financial analysts in Paris (in French)

23 March 2023: Investors call (in English)

15 May 2023: Q1 2023 revenue from activities

14 June 2023: Annual General Meeting





TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis worldwide, both on its own account and for investors. With €1.3 billion of assets under management, TOUAX is one of the leading European players in the leasing of such equipment.

TOUAX is listed on the EURONEXT stock market in Paris – Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN: FR0000033003) – and is listed on the CAC® Small, CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext©PEA-PME 150 indices.

For further information please visit: www.touax.com

Contacts:

TOUAX ACTIFIN

Fabrice & Raphaël Walewski Ghislaine Gasparetto

touax@touax.com ggasparetto@actifin.fr

www.touax.com Tel: +33 1 56 88 11 11

Tel: +33 1 46 96 18 00

