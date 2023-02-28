Cayuga Centers Fosters a Love of Reading with Charity Book Drive for New York Youth

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayuga Centers , a non-profit human services agency, announced today its Foster a Love of Reading Book Drive to support local foster youth and celebrate National Reading Month across the communities the agency serves in New York, Pennsylvania and Florida. The book drive runs now through March 31, and books will be donated directly to youth and families in the agency’s programs and used to start a Cayuga Centers library for foster children.



New Yorkers interested in contributing to the cause can drop off books or donate them online. For those interested in dropping off books in Auburn, Utica or New York City, the reading wish list is listed online and drop off locations are listed here .

“Every child deserves the chance to discover their love of reading, and this book drive will help ensure that opportunity is available to foster youth throughout New York,” said Zoë Hutchinson, Vice President of Community and Agency Communications at Cayuga Centers. “We’re looking forward to engaging with our community and celebrating National Reading Month by sharing why access to books is so important to foster a love for learning and reading.”

Book drive participants, members of the community and agency partners are also encouraged to get involved through Cayuga Centers’ #WhyILoveToRead campaign. Participants can share their love of reading and thoughts on their favorite books by submitting a written or video response here by March 10, or by posting to their own social media platform and tagging Cayuga Centers on Facebook or Instagram .

Cayuga Centers thanks its partners across the country for their generous involvement with this book drive: Royal Dental Boynton , Nexus Workspaces , Time to Care Academy , Cardiac Institute of the Palm Beaches , KLA Schools , Chiropractic Advantage Center , Flager Bank , City Books , Bill’s Bird Boutique , North Side Shore Chamber of Commerce , Keaton and Lloyd Bookshop , 787 Coffee , North Star All-Star Cheer Gym , City of Asylum , Our Community Deli Grocery, Tusk Development , and the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Full details about Cayuga Centers’ Foster a Love of Reading Book Drive can be found here . To learn more about Cayuga Centers’ programs, visit www.cayugacenters.org .

About Cayuga Centers

Cayuga Centers is a nationally accredited and awarded 501(c)(3) non-profit, human services agency headquartered in Auburn, NY. Founded in 1852, the agency has delivered quality services by following the agency’s core mission of helping individuals and families grow as independent, healthy, and productive citizens through quality counseling, out-of-home care, and support services. Cayuga Centers provides a continuum of support services nationally, with offices in over 10 cities. The agency specializes in providing individualized, culturally appropriate, and trauma-informed support to diverse populations. Cayuga Centers currently serves 10,000 individuals and families annually. Visit www.cayugacenters.org to learn about its services, how to become a foster parent, and employment opportunities.

