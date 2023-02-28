Use Case Note 2022 Gives an Encompassing View on BluLogix with Focus on the Core Product's Agility, Complexity and Investment Level

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Use Case Note: BluLogix" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This highly concentrated research note describes the ideal use case for BluLogix billing. It outlines the optimal revenue range, business model, regions, tech ecosystem, sales channels, primary users, and top verticals that make up BluLogix's sweet spot, as well as assessing the core product's agility, complexity, and investment level.

BluLogix is a monetization solutions provider serving mid-to-large organizations with modest to complex business models/billing modalities. The breadth and depth of monetization capabilities and functional coverage distinguish the offering relative to peers. Its ability to support n-tier distribution channels, marketplaces, and provide "billing on behalf of" distinguish the solution. It is ideal for medium-to-large organizations and business units (e.g., $50-$10 billion+ in revenues) seeking a cloud-based tool spanning quoting to services activation (provisioning) and a wide range of business model charging modalities (one-time, subscription, usage and consumption, and any combination thereof).

Countries Covered:

All English-speaking countries

Australia

Canada

Japan

New Zealand

South Africa

UK

US

Companies Mentioned

Avant

BluLogix

ConvergeOne

Evolve IP

HED

Ooma

RWS



For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l590d-case-notet?w=12