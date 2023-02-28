THE APACHE SOFTWARE FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES APACHE STREAMPIPES AS A TOP-LEVEL PROJECT

Wilmington, DE, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 open source projects and initiatives, announced today Apache® StreamPipes as a Top-Level Project (TLP).



StreamPipes is a flexible Industrial IoT (IIoT) toolbox which aims at enabling non-technical users to connect, analyze and explore IoT data streams. The toolbox comprises various tools for data connectivity, data harmonization and (visual) data analytics which are integrated into an intuitive web-based user interface.

The project was initiated more than seven years ago at the FZI Research Center for Information Technology, Germany as part of several research projects before it entered the Apache Incubator in November 2019, followed by an intensive community build-up and development phase.

“We are really happy seeing StreamPipes graduate from the Apache Incubator and that we were able to demonstrate community-driven development following the Apache Way,” said Philipp Zehnder, Vice President Apache StreamPipes. “The tool already has a large user and developer base of more than 40 contributors and a diverse, international Project Management Committee (PMC) comprising individuals from more than 10 organizations.”

StreamPipes Overview & Advantages

Using StreamPipes, companies of all sizes get a very fast and powerful entry path to industrial data analytics. The core features of StreamPipes include:

An adapter library with more than 20 adapters to quickly connect industrial data sources using protocols such as PLCs, OPC UA, MQTT from a web-based user interface

A pipeline editor targeted at non-technical users to graphically define processing pipelines from a repository of >80 streaming algorithms and many data sinks for connectivity to message brokers, databases or notification systems.

A data explorer, which allows users to visually explore historical data with many widgets tailored for time-series data analytics.

A live dashboard to display real-time data from data sources and pipelines, e.g., for shop floor monitoring.

An integrated software development kit (SDK) to enrich StreamPipes with custom extensions (adapters, data processors and sinks)

Mission-critical features such as monitoring of pipelines and adapters, built-in user management and data export through REST APIs, a Java client and soon-available Python support.

Under the hood, StreamPipes is based on a distributed microservice architecture making it suitable for edge-to-cloud data processing scenarios.

“It’s great to see the progress StreamPipes has made since entering the Apache Incubator.”, said Dominik Riemer, Apache StreamPipes PMC member and CEO of Bytefabrik.AI GmbH, which was founded in 2021 by the original creators of Apache StreamPipes. “Our customers from the manufacturing industry are really happy with a proven open-source solution which is not only easy to use, but can also be quickly adopted to a broad set of use cases and creates immediate value”, he added.

For more information on StreamPipes, visit one of the resources below.

Availability and Oversight

Apache StreamPipes software is released under the Apache License v2.0 and is overseen by a self-selected team of active contributors to the project. A Project Management Committee (PMC) guides the Project’s day-to-day operations, including community development and product releases. For downloads, documentation, and ways to become involved with Apache StreamPipes, visit https://streampipes.apache.org/ and https://twitter.com/StreamPipes

