Wireless In-Flight Entertainment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Aircraft Type, By Fitment Type, By Hardware, By Technology, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030

The rise of wireless connectivity and the growing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend are contributing to the growth. Moreover, an increase in the number of travelers using one or more connected devices and the majority of people looking out for entertainment during their travel, such as games, reading, watching movies, and listening to music are expected to drive the market growth further.



The enormous technological development in the aviation sector is leading to market participants implementing new products and services.Additionally, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), industry revenues from passengers are anticipated to reach USD 498 billion in 2022, which is more than twice the USD 239 billion earned in 2021.



This, in turn, is fueling the growth of the wireless in-flight entertainment industry over the forecast period.



Furthermore, the major in-flight entertainment service providers are driven to create better solutions as a result of ongoing connection and networking technology innovation investments in order to maintain a competitive edge.Leading companies in the market plan to offer cutting-edge portals and new connectivity technologies to boost bandwidth capacity and speed and offer smart connectivity to passengers’ electronic devices including smartphones, laptops, and tablets.



Therefore, bolstering market expansion throughout the forecast period.



North America is expected to hold the highest market share in 2022 owing to the presence of major wireless in-flight entertainment companies like Gogo LLC, and Panasonic Avionics Corporation, among others, in the region. Moreover, consumers’ inclination to spend more on air travel, particularly due to their need for ongoing connectivity as well as the rising acceptance of BYOD is expected to fuel the wireless in-flight entertainment industry over the forecast period.



Wireless In-Flight Entertainment Market Report Highlights

• The narrow-body type was the largest aircraft type segment in 2022, owing to the surge in demand for short-haul flights as well as the opening of new airports and travel routes, allowing it to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2023 to 2030

• Based on the technology, the Ka-Band segment of the wireless in-flight entertainment industry is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period owing to its usage and support in several revenue streams

• North America accounted for the largest market share of 29.3% in 2030, this is due to the investment and technological advancement from the key manufacturers in the region

