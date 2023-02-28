Use Case Note: Zuora Revenue - A Scalable Revenue Recognition Solution for High-Complexity XaaS (Anything as a Service)

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Use Case Note: Zuora Revenue" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This highly concentrated research note describes the ideal use case for Zuora Revenue. It outlines the optimal revenue range, business model, regions, tech ecosystem, sales channels, primary users, and top verticals that make up Zuora's sweet spot, as well as assessing the core product's agility, complexity, and investment level.

Zuora Revenue is an automated revenue management solution for B2B and B2C businesses operating in North America and the EU. Users who sell direct, online, and/or through a channel will find a fit with Zuora Revenue. It is an ideal fit for companies with a XaaS model that need complex revenue recognition functionality at scale. Zuora Revenue also supports usage models and one-time offerings such as physical goods, products, and professional services.

Countries Covered:

All EU countries

Canada

Japan

UK

US

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary How to Use Analyst Notes Company Information Representative Customers

Ideal Use Case

Companies Mentioned

Electronic Arts

Hitachi Ventara

Leeyo

McGraw Hill

Salesforce

Siemens Healthineers

Zuora



