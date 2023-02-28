Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) Approves License Termination and Site Release for the La Crosse Boiling Water Reactor (LACBWR) Decommissioning Project

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnergySolutions announced today that the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has completed its review of the License Termination request for the La Crosse Boiling Water Reactor (LACBWR) Decommissioning project located in Genoa, Wisconsin. The NRC has approved the request for EnergySolutions to finalize documentation for the plant’s license transfer back to Dairyland Power.

“We appreciate the NRC’s thorough and rigorous process to ensure the safe, successful completion of La Crosse Boiling Water Reactor decommissioning,” stated Ken Robuck, President and CEO of EnergySolutions. “This approval is a testament to Dairyland Power and EnergySolutions’ dedicated, highly skilled employees, and our key partners. I want to express our appreciation for their efforts to safely complete this work,” added Robuck.

EnergySolutions finalized the license stewardship agreement with Dairyland Power Cooperative in January of 2015. Under the exclusive arrangement, EnergySolutions assumed licensee responsibility for the LACBWR decommissioning, an arrangement similar to the model EnergySolutions used for the Zion Nuclear Power Plant Decommissioning Project located approximately 220 miles south of Genoa.

“This major milestone is the result of years of dedication by employees and our project partner, EnergySolutions,” said Brent Ridge, President & CEO of Dairyland Power Cooperative. “We appreciate the safe and thorough performance of the decommissioning process by all stakeholders.”

After the license is returned to Dairyland the project will officially be complete and Dairyland will assume responsibility for the spent nuclear fuel that remains on site.

For additional information please contact Mark Walker at mwalker@energysolutions.com or 801- 231 -9194.