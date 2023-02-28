3D NAND Flash Memory Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $34.86 Billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.74%

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D NAND Flash Memory Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D NAND flash memory market is expected to grow from $12.34 billion in 2021 to $15.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.51%. The 3D NAND flash memory market is expected to reach $34.86 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.74%.

Major players in the 3d nand flash memory market are Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, SK Hynix Semiconductor Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Intel Corporation, SanDisk Corporation, Apple Inc, Lenovo Group Ltd, STMicroelectronics, Western Digital, Advanced Micro Devices and Sony Corporation.



The 3D NAND flash memory market consists of sales of flash memory by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is used for storage, to make device faster and run more efficiently and use less energy. It is a form of non-volatile memory chip where the memory cells are stacked vertically in numerous layers for storing and data transfer between a personal computer (PC) and digital devices.



The main types of 3D NAND flash memory are single-level cell, multi-level cell and triple-level cell. The multi-level cell flash memory refers to a flash memory that stores more than one bit of information per memory cell. These 3D NAND flash memory have application in cameras, laptops & PCs, smartphones & tablets and other application and the end-user include automotive, consumer electronics, enterprise, healthcare, and other end-user.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the 3D NAND flash memory market in 2021. The regions covered in the 3D NAND flash memory market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in demand for data centers is expected to propel the growth of the 3D NAND flash memory market. A data center is a physical place where a company's mission-critical applications and data are stored. A data center's design is based on a network of computer and storage resources that allows for delivering shared applications and data. It has components with redundant capacity and a single, non-redundant distribution path.



Product innovation has emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the 3D NAND flash memory market. Major companies operating in the 3D NAND flash memory sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to meet customer demand.

In January 2022, SK Hynix, a South Korea-based company specializing in manufacturing dynamic random-access memory chips and flash memory chips, acquired the first phase of Intel NAND and SSD business for, $7 billion. The acquisition aims to strengthen SK Hynix's capabilities to develop latest versions of 3D NAND flash memory and transform the memory storage business. SK Hynix sees an opportunity to raise its NAND flash business to the same level of competitiveness as its world-leading DRAM business. Intel is an US-based company operating in cloud computing, Internet of Things, NAND flash memory and data center.



The countries covered in the 3D NAND flash memory market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $15.36 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $34.86 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.7% Regions Covered Global

