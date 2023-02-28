Assessment of the US $45B+ Agile Billing Software Market 2022-2026 - Leading Players are Aria Systems, Chargify, FinancialForce, Oracle & Sage Intaact Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agile Billing Software Global TAM Forecast 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the key market drivers and dynamics that are fueling the growth in Agile Billing investments and details the geographies, sectors, and vertical industries that are most impacted.

The market for Cloud-based Agile Billing Software represents a rapidly expanding five-year (2022-2026) total addressable market (TAM) exceeding $45 billion.

After the Covid-19 pandemic drove businesses to embrace e-commerce and digital channels, B2B buyers came to expect a more comprehensive and customizable selection of payment offerings, including subscription, usage, and consumption-based models. The growth in Agile Billing adoption is fueled by digital transformation and a refocusing of technology investment towards automation and digitally instrumenting key processes to address increasingly complex and varied billing software requirements.

Agile Billing represents a significant opportunity to increase productivity, improve accuracy, and inject operational speed across organizations of all sizes, stages of maturity, industries, and geographies. Leading organizations around the world are already investing in automated Agile Billing tools, but the overall level of adoption is still relatively modest. The analyst expects the pace of innovation and adoption in this area to accelerate. This will be accompanied by an evolution in Agile Billing systems' capabilities, user perception, and integration between itself and other core enterprise systems such as Payments and e-Commerce, CPQ, CLM, Finance Automation, and Procurement Management and Supply Chain, among others. The analyst believes Agile Billing is an essential ingredient in any digital transformation initiative.

This forecast provides a quantitative estimate of the Total Addressable Market (TAM) for Agile Billing Software from 2022 to 2026. In this report, the analyst addresses the following information and issues: worldwide annual estimates of potential spending and growth rate, detailed geographical breakdowns, economic sectors, analysis of market size based on company size, the impact of the Internet of Things (IoT), Digital Transformation, and company growth and technology spend profiles, among others. Estimates for potential spending on corresponding legacy, on-premise, and hosted software solutions are included, as are estimates for the combined Cloud and legacy market size and growth rate. This analysis is based on the analyst's proprietary Global Analytics Model, a curated database of every publicly listed company in the world with revenues greater than $1 million.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 34 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.63 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $14.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

About the Analyst

Introduction, How to Use This Forecast, Key Business & Technology Drivers

Who Within the Organization Will Be Impacted by Agile Billing Software?

Benefits & Beneficiaries, Study Scope & Methodology

Agile Billing Software Total Addressable Market 2022-2026

Agile Billing Software TAM by Size & Sector

Agile Billing Software TAM by Geographic Region

Agile Billing Software TAM Distribution - Top 20 Industries

Agile Billing Software TAM Distribution - Top 20 Countries

Agile Billing Commercial Spend vs. Internal Spend

On-Premises Agile Billing Spend

Impact of Major Industry Trends

Summary

Appendix A - Definitions

Appendix B - Representative Suppliers of Agile Billing Software

Appendix C - Agile Billing Software TAM Study - Scope

