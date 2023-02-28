Cayuga Centers Fosters a Love of Reading With Charity Book Drive for Pittsburgh Youth

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayuga Centers , a non-profit human services agency, announced today its Foster a Love of Reading Book Drive to support local foster youth and celebrate National Reading Month across the communities the agency serves in Pennsylvania, New York and Florida. The book drive runs now through March 31, and books will be donated directly to youth and families in the agency’s programs and used to start a Cayuga Centers library for foster children.



Those in the Pittsburgh area interested in contributing to the cause can drop off books or donate them online. Books can be dropped off at Cayuga Centers’ Pittsburgh office or purchased online and sent through a local bookstore. A general wish list is also available.

“Books and reading are an important part of any childhood, and our book drive will help ensure youth in our programs have access to great books through donations and our library program,” said Tara Skibiel, Program Director at Cayuga Centers. “I'm excited to see our Pittsburgh community come together to support foster youths’ love of reading.”

Book drive participants, members of the community and agency partners are also encouraged to get involved through Cayuga Centers’ #WhyILoveToRead campaign. Participants can share their love of reading and thoughts on their favorite books by submitting a written or video response here by March 10, or by posting to their own social media platform and tagging Cayuga Centers on Facebook or Instagram .

Cayuga Centers thanks its partners across the country for their generous involvement with this book drive: Royal Dental Boynton , Nexus Workspaces , Time to Care Academy , Cardiac Institute of the Palm Beaches , KLA Schools , Chiropractic Advantage Center , Flager Bank , City Books , Bill’s Bird Boutique , North Side Shore Chamber of Commerce , Keaton and Lloyd Bookshop , 787 Coffee , North Star All-Star Cheer Gym , City of Asylum , Our Community Deli Grocery, Tusk Development , and the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Full details about Cayuga Centers’ Foster a Love of Reading Book Drive can be found here . To learn more about Cayuga Centers’ programs, visit www.cayugacenters.org .

About Cayuga Centers

Cayuga Centers is a nationally accredited and awarded 501(c)(3) non-profit, human services agency headquartered in Auburn, NY. Founded in 1852, the agency has delivered quality services by following the agency’s core mission of helping individuals and families grow as independent, healthy, and productive citizens through quality counseling, out-of-home care, and support services. Cayuga Centers provides a continuum of support services nationally, with offices in over 10 cities. The agency specializes in providing individualized, culturally appropriate, and trauma-informed support to diverse populations. Cayuga Centers currently serves 10,000 individuals and families annually. Visit www.cayugacenters.org to learn about its services, how to become a foster parent, and employment opportunities.

