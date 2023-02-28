QuisLex and ContractPodAi Announce Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex , a leading alternative legal services provider long recognized as a pioneer in the industry, and ContractPodAi , the award-winning provider of the AI-powered, contract life cycle management product and One Legal Platform, are proud to announce their new partnership. As part of the agreement, the two organizations will collaborate on providing best-of-breed contract solutions for their respective clients.



QuisLex supports clients across 16 time zones and various jurisdictions, in industries including technology, pharma, retail, finance, insurance and banking. The company delivers expert and scalable contract support with services including review, analysis, abstraction, negotiation and life cycle management across multiple agreement types and industries. As part of that support, QuisLex consults with clients to select, implement and optimize the best technology available to meet each of their unique needs.

ContractPodAi enables legal teams to add strategic value and proactively protect their business by helping them expedite issues and author and review contracts. ContractPodAi Cloud is the industry’s most powerful and intuitive legal platform, giving users complete visibility, command and control over all legal records their company faces, from anywhere and at any time. The platform helps in-house counsel initiate, automate, execute and manage any legal scenario, such as contracts and legal intake.

The two companies will leverage their partnership to provide clients with an integrated solution for optimal contract support. Clients rely on QuisLex’s consultative approach to deliver solutions tailored to their unique needs. Through this partnership, QuisLex will provide referrals to ContractPodAi where a client is looking for a trusted CLM solution. ContractPodAi clients benefit from the subject matter expertise that QuisLex provides in contract management and support services.

“The combination of ContractPodAi’s platform with QuisLex’s process, workflow and skilled legal personnel allows for a seamless approach to managing large-scale CLM implementations,” says QuisLex director of sales operations and partnerships David Cochran. “Our combined strengths enable clients to work with one team when they are looking for a complete, cohesive solution, making ContractPodAi a valuable addition to our channel partner program.”

“We are always excited to find true synergy between the value we bring to customers and the value our partners can provide,” says ContractPodAi’s SVP of global partnerships Mark Langsbury. “There is great alignment on both our go-to-market strategies and, importantly, a cultural fit between our two organizations. This alignment will truly benefit our existing and potential customers when it comes to achieving their goals around legal and digital transformation.”

More information about each of their contract solutions is available on the QuisLex and ContractPodAi websites.

About QuisLex

QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed document review, contract management, compliance services, legal spend management and legal operations consulting. Our full-time highly trained attorneys, process experts, legal technologists, statisticians and linguists work closely with our clients to reduce cost, mitigate risk and maximize efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry and proud to be recognized by the Association of Corporate Counsel as an ACC Value Champion, Chambers and Partners as a Band 1 Alternative Legal Service Provider, the New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider and the IACCM as its Outstanding Service Provider for contract management solutions. QuisLex is nationally certified by the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council as a minority business enterprise (MBE). To learn more, visit www.quislex.com .

About ContractPodAi

Well-established as a leader in end-to-end contract life cycle management, ContractPodAi harnesses AI for leading corporations around the world. Now, the platform’s robust, intuitive and easy-to-use capabilities have been extended to handle the entire end-to-end legal life cycle – any use case, any document type, any scenario. ContractPodAi’s One Legal Platform makes it easier for legal teams to expedite issues and author and review contracts so they can add more strategic value and proactively protect the business. ContractPodAi Cloud amplifies business readiness through its partnerships with complementary technology providers including IBM, Microsoft, DocuSign and Salesforce. ContractPodAi® is headquartered in London and has global offices in New York, Glasgow, Chicago, Sydney, Mumbai and Toronto. Learn more about ContractPodAi at: https://contractpodai.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for QuisLex

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753