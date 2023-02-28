Global Electric Vehicles Market Report 2023: Localizing the EV Supply Chain Remains Crucial for Sustainable Growth of EVs

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicles: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Electric Vehicles (EVs) estimated at 9.5 Million Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 80.7 Million Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 34.8% CAGR and reach 74.4 Million Units by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicles (phevs) segment is readjusted to a revised 11.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 882.3 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 28.6% CAGR



The Electric Vehicles (EVs) market in the U.S. is estimated at 882.3 Thousand Units in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 36.5 Million Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 28.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.7% and 27.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 29.1% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Why the Auto Industry Needs to Urgently Move Towards Green Mobility? The Answer Lies in its Carbon Footprint

Inability of Conventional ICE Powered Vehicles to Demonstrate Desired Reductions in CO2 Emissions to Drive the Focus on Electric Vehicles: Official Laboratory CO2 Reduction Claims Vs On-Road Emission Efficiency (In Grams per Kilometer) for the Years 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020

With Transport Emissions Continuing to Increase At a Rate Much Faster Than GDP Growth, Pressure Builds for Charting a Roadmap for Cleaner Air: Carbon Footprint Forecasts for the Global Transport Industry (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 20240, 2045 & 2050

Who is the Biggest Emitter in the Transportation Sector? Transportation Sector Emissions Breakdown by Type as of the Year 2022

With Countries Vying to Become Carbon Negative, EVs Must Be Fast-Tracked Before the Carbon Neutrality Window Closes by 2050

Consumer Perceptions Influencing Intention to Purchase & Behavioral Trends Are Key Factors Shaping Demand Patterns

As Climate Change Hits Home to People, the Resulting Willingness to Do their Bit for the Environment Brings Good News for EV Adoption: % Clustering of Consumer Responses to How Dire the Climate Change Threat Is?

What Motivates Consumers to Buy EVs? Environment Ranks Among the Top Factors: Major Factors Ranked by % Number of Responses

Cost of Ownership Fears, Fed by Energy Crisis & Rising Cost of Electricity, Ranks Among the Top Concerns Hindering a Purchase: Major Factors Ranked by % Number of Responses

Knowing What Consumers Want Can Help EV Manufacturers Unlock Opportunities: % of Consumers Appreciating Each Feature on EVs

What Aspects of an EV Consumers Would Like to be Improved? : % of Consumers Appreciating Each Area of Improvement for EVs

Why EV Consumers Prefer the Brands They Do: % of Consumers Clustered Based On their Preference

Which EV Brands Have the Highest Consumer Mind Share?: % Consumer Mind Share of Global EV Brands

A Global Crisis That Paved the Way for EVs to Take Flight! How? By Changing Consumer Perceptions

Even as Sustainable Transport is Becoming a Launchpad for Climate Change Initiatives, the Aversion to Mass Transit is the New Reality: Decline in Public Transport Use Among Surveyed Respondents (In %) Post COVID-19 (2021 to 2022 YTD) by Country

Reduced Intent to Use Public Transport Leads to a Car Buying Boom With Consumers Wanting to Own a Vehicle to Ensure Safety & Protection from Infections: % of Consumers Wanting a Buy a New Car (In %) as of the Year 2022

What Kind of an Automobile is on the Radar of Consumers Wanting to Own One: Powertrain Preference of Consumers (In %) as of the Year 2022

More Numbers of People Are Aware About the Benefits EVs Bring to the Table: % Global Consumers Preferring to Buy EVs (Fully Electric/Plug-in/Hybrid) for the Years 2020, 2021 and 2022

As Climate Change Hits Home to People, the Resulting Willingness to Do their Bit for the Environment Brings Good News for EV Adoption: % Clustering of Consumer Responses to How Dire the Climate Change Threat Is?

What's Ahead for Businesses & Markets?

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral & Feed Inflationary Pressures: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty Surges Amidst War, Inflation, Political Tensions & Supply Chain Disruptions Aggravated by China's Slowdown: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

"EV Lesser Known Facts & Figures"

Who is Talking the Most About e-Mobility Men or Women? % Share of EV Related Posts & Conversations on Social Media by Gender as of the Year 2022

People in Which Age Group Are Most Interested in EV Discussions?: % Share of EV Related Posts & Conversations online by Age Group as of the Year 2022

What Do People Talk About When They Discuss EV? % Share of Online EV Conversations by Topic as of the Year 2022

What Personal Concerns Are Uppermost on People's Minds When They Think or Talk About EVs? % Share of Concerns Clustered Based on Responses as of the Year 2022

The Most Searched for Questions on EV on the Internet: % Share of Search Keywords on Google Search Engine

Most Talked About Car Brands on Online Media Platforms: % Share of Most Mentioned Car Brands in EV Conversations in Public Forums as of the Year 2022

Depreciation Can be a Big Burden for EVs With Implications for Adoption Rates: Breakdown of Cost Elements of ICE Vehicle & Electric Vehicle Per Year (In %)

With Powertrain Accounting for a Disproportionate Share of Vehicle Cost, Investments on EVs Can Erode Fully When Batteries Fail Out of Warranty, Unless a Price Competitive Aftermarket Evolves: Cost Breakdown of EV & ICE Vehicle Components

South Korean OEM Kia Corporation Emerges as the Most Dependable Auto Brand in 2022, Making the Brand Very Likely to Score High Even in EV Space: Breakdown of Number of Problems Per 100 Cars as of the Year 2022

Did You Know EVs Report Higher Problems Than ICE Vehicles: Breakdown of Problems Per 100 Vehicles for EVs & ICE Vehicles as of the Year 2022

So What's Causing the Dismal Plunge in Vehicle Quality: Chief Factors Ranked By Their Importance

World Media Perspectives

What Are the Top EV Models Scheduled to Hit the Market in 2022?

EV Stories From Around the World

Influencer Insights that Matter the Most: Here are What Top Voices are Saying About the Future of EVs

Robert Yu in Conversation With Chris About the Booming Chinese EV Industry

ExxonMobil CEO Talks About How His Company Is Planning for a Future of EVs

Autolist Editor-in-Chief David Undercoffler Discusses Top Electric Vehicle Concerns Among Potential Buyers

Fireside Chat With Auto Industry Veteran and Former MD of Nissan India

Tata Motors MD in Conversation with Sergius Barretto

Competition

Electric Vehicles - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Electric Vehicles (EVs) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

EV Production Roadmap: Who is Winning the Production "Run Rate" Game?

Will Tesla, the Top Dog in the EV Market, Be Dethroned? & By Whom? Production Capacity Analysis of Leading EV OEMs (In Units) for Years 2020 Through 2025

Volkswagen Group Ramps Up EV Investments: Cumulative Global Investments of EV OEMs on EV Production & Battery Technology (In US$ Billion) for the Period 2021 to 2025

Overview of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem

Even as the Pandemic Pummeled Conventional Vehicles, EV Adoption & Sales Defied the Grim Forecasts to Post Gains in 2020

Despite EVs Displayed Resilience to Supply Chain Disruptions Till Date, Chip Shortage Continues to Remain a Cause for Worry

Semiconductor Fab Production Expansion is Time Consuming & Can Therefore Provide No Immediate Relief: Time Required to Increase Fab Production by Parameter

As the Wait for Chips Continues, EV Manufacturers Turn Nervous as Fears Over Production Stalling Takes Hold: Global Lead Times for Chips (In Weeks) for Years 2017 Through 2022

Companies & Their Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

THE CHINA EDGE

How China Got Its EV Edge & What it Means for the World?

Charging Infrastructure in China

Breakdown of Number of EV Charging Stations Expected to be Built by 2022 in 3 Major Location Tiers in China by Fast & Slow Charging Stations

%Market Share Breakdown of Charging Facility Operators in China as of the Year 2022

How Tesla Helped China Leapfrog Towards an EV Future?

Tesla's Made-in-China Cars Set to Grow Significantly on the Back of Higher Quality & Lower Costs

China Breaks Into Europe Ahead of European & Asian Giants to Take the Second Lead Position: % Share of BEVs Registered in Europe by Country of Vehicle Make/Origin as of the Year 2022

Tesla's China Made Cars Are Finding Favor Among the Europeans: % Share of BEVs Sold in Europe by Brand as of the Year 2021

Quality & Performance Improvements Have Lifted Chinese Made Cars to Stardom in Europe: Comparison of Tesla's Model 3 SR Made in China Vs Tesla's Model 3 SR Made in the U.S

How Nio Unlocked its True Potential to Emerge as an Example of China's Growing EV Power

Days of Tesla's Dominance in China Likely to be Numbered as Local Threat Grows Stronger: Monthly Vehicle Sales of Tesla Vs its Chinese Competitors for the Year 2021

With China Emerging as a Clear Leader in EVs, What Did the U.S. Do Wrong & What Lessons Can the U.S. Learn?

THE REGULATORY LANDSCAPE

Supported by Strong Federal Support & Regulations, U.S. Becomes One of the First Countries to Cross the Tipping Point for Mass Adoption of EVs

Here's How Various Aspects of Biden's Clean Energy Policy Has Gone Down With the American Citizens: % of U.S Adults Who Favor/Oppose Elements of the New Policy

Europe Steps Up Regulations & Plans to Accelerate EV Adoption as Clean Power Targets Become Sharper to Cut Dependence on Russia

What Will It Take for Developing Countries to Make EVs a Success? Review of India as a Case in Point

Electric Two-Wheelers Not Passenger Cars to Drive the EV Revolution in India: % Share of EV Vehicle Sales in India by Type for the Year 2022

Uttar Pradesh Has the Most Attractive EV Subsidy Policy in the Country: Registered EV Sales in India by State as of the Year 2022

THE EV SUPPLY CHAIN

Here's How China Dominates the Global EV Supply Chain, Particularly Batteries

China's Dominance in the EV Supply Chain is Hard to Ignore & Will be Hard to Crack: % Share of China at Each Level in the EV Supply Chain as of the Year 2022

China On a Clear Path to EV Battery Dominance: Global Battery Production Capacity (In Terawatt Hours) by Region for Years 2021, 2026 and 2031

Chinese EV Battery Manufacturers Unveil Ambitious Expansion Plans: Breakdown of Commissioned, Under Construction & Announced Capacity of Top Chinese EV Battery Makers (In GWh) as of the Year 2022

Despite U.S. and Europe Scrambling to Boost Battery Production, China Will Continue to Remain the Pivotal EV battery supplier: Global EV Battery Production (In GWh) by Country

What Are the Drawbacks of China Locking In the EV Supply Chain & What Lessons the US & Other European Majors Can Learn to Prevent Global EV Battery Dependency

Localizing the EV Supply Chain Remains Crucial for Sustainable Growth of EVs

How Important Is It for India & a Review of the Strides Taken by Indian in Encouraging Localization

U.S Tries to Diversify Supply Chain of EV Away from Russia and China, Resulting in Build-Up of Pressure for Domestic Automakers to Localize

Policy Push Encourage Automakers to Invest in North America Supply Chain: Breakdown of Investments in EV Value Chain in North America for Years 2019 Through 2022 YTD

Can the World Break China's Stranglehold on the EV Supply Chain?

China's Size in EV Supply Chain Remains Too Large to Challenge, But Not Impossible

U.S. Eyes Turning the EV Table to Do Without Chinese Supply Chain

Short, Medium & Long Term Strategies

Batteries Are a Crucial Part of the Supply Chain

Innovations in Battery Is What Will Take EVs to Go Mainstream

With EV Commercialization Critically Hinged Onto Cost of Lithium-Ion Batteries, Promised Decline in Battery Costs Strengthens Long-Term Market Outlook: Cost of Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Packs In US$ per kWh for Years 2015, 2020 & 2025

Exhibit Global Demand for Lithium-ion Batteries (In Gigawatt Hours) in Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020, 2023, 2026, 2029 & 2030

Market Prospects for Li-ion Battery Recycling Runs in Parallel to the Demand Outlook for Li-ion Battery: Global Market for Li-ion Battery (In US$ Billion) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Have We Exploited the Full Potential of Lithium Ion? The Flat Lining of Traditional Lithium Ion Battery Highlights the Need for Innovation to Push the Limits of the Technology Further: Energy Density of Traditional LIBs Vs LIBs With Silica (SiO2) as Next Gen Anode Material (In (Wh/L) for the Year 2011, 2021 and 2031

Effervescent Ongoing Innovations Around EV Batteries to Help Accelerate Performance of EVs & Their Mass Market Adoption in the Coming Decade: Global Market for EV Batteries (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022 2024 2026, 2028 and 2028

Even as EV Battery Plants Get an Investment Boost to Meet Projected EV Demand, Fears Grow Over Battery Material Shortages & a Possible Rise in Battery Costs

Lithium Demand On an Upward Trajectory: Global Lithium Demand (In 1000 Metric Tons) for the Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030

Opportunities Exist for Expansion of Lithium Production, But Doing So Will Attract Environmental Criticism: Lithium Reserves & Production (In 1000 Tons) in Major Countries as of the Year 2022

Not All Smooth Sailing - Growing Demand for Battery Metals to Squeeze EV Supply Chains & Send Carmakers Scrambling to Secure Supplies: Global Demand for Battery Materials (In KT) by Application for Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

Nickle Prices Soar to an 11 Year High on the London Metal Exchange On the Back of Growing EV Demand: Nickle Price Per Ton (in US$) as of Jan-2021, Dec-2021 and Jan-2022

Which Battery Technology Will Dominate the EV Battery Market? Global % Share of EV Battery Technology for the Year 2025

Use of New Technologies for Mining and Processing Could Bridge Supply Gap Issue

New Lithium Extraction Technologies & Their Recovery Effectiveness (In %)

Research Teams Work for Finding Solutions for Two Major Challenges - Cutting Down Volume of Metals in Batteries and Improving Battery Recycling

North America Ups the Ante on EV Battery Manufacturing

South Korean & Japanese Investments in US EV Battery Making Industry Increase with the IRA Coming into Force

Solid State EV Batteries is the Only Hope for Disrupting the Battery Value Chain & Overcoming the Threat of Raw Material Shortages

The Race to Mass-Market Solid State EVs Has Begun & Here's What Industry Experts Believe About the Time to Mass Market: % Breakdown of Opinions of Respondents About the Commercialization Timeline

How Many Batteries Will the Industry Crank Up? Global Solid State EV Battery Market (In Units) for Years 2025, 2028 & 2030

THE EV INFRASTRUCTURE

EV Charging Infrastructure Comes into Focus as a Key Prerequisite for the Success of EVs

At the Current Rate of EV Commercialization, How Many Battery Chargers Will be Needed by the Year 2030: Charger Demand in the United States (In 000s) by 2030 by Segment

Planning & Developing a Charging Infrastructure is an Expensive Affair: CAPEX Needed for Purchasing & Installing Charger Technologies In the United States Through 2030 (In US$ Billion) by Segment

How Will Charging Use Case Scenarios Evolve Over the Next 8 Years in the United States? % Share of Electricity Consumed by Charging Use Case for the Years 2022 and 2030

Shared EV Charging Rises as a Solution to Charging Infrastructure Bottlenecks

Innovations in EV Charging Crucial to Overcome Infrastructure Problems

Distributed Energy (DE) Provides the Infrastructure Foundation for the Adoption & Proliferation of EVs

Distributed Generation to Power EV Charging Infrastructure & Catalyze Adoption of EVs: Global Investments in Distributed Generation (DG) (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Growing Funds Injected into Smartening the Electricity Grid to Benefit EV Support Infrastructure by Enabling More Effective Management of EV Charging Load: Global Investments in Smart Grids (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

What Happens When the Energy Infrastructure is Not Ready? A Paradoxical Scenario Where Energy Shortages Force Governments to Impose Restrictions on EV Charging

This Brings Us to the Question, Are Our Grids Ready for EV Charging

MARKET BUZZZ

Venture Capital Funding Begins to Roll In for EV Start-Ups

Increase in Driving Range & a Parallel Decline in Price Per Mile Means the EV Market is Ripe for the Picking: Average Driving Range (In Miles) and Price Per Mile (In US$) for Years 2012 Through 2022

EV Funding Hits All-Time High as Investors Bet Big on the Electrified Future of Mobility: Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Venture Capital (VC) Deal Activity (In Deal Value US$ Billion) & Deal Count) for the Years 2014 Through 2022

Top Investors in EV Technologies by Number of Cumulative Unique Deals Between 2015 to2021

Are Electric Vehicle (EV) Stocks Overhyped & Overvalued? Market Cap of World's Largest EV Companies (In US$ Million) As of the Year 2022

Can EVs Break Russia's War Machine? What Are the Bottlenecks in This Regard?

EVs Can Be a Powerful Weapon to Displace Oil, Explaining EU Grand Plan for EVs in Reducing Dependence on Russian Oil: Global Oil Displacement by EVs (In 000 Barrels) for Years 2019, 2021, & 2023

The Critical Importance of Lightweighting EVs Brings Electric Vehicle Polymers Into the Spotlight

Innovations in Polymers to Help Push the Design & Production of Better Performing EV Models: Global Market for Electric Vehicle Polymers (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2024, and 2026

Electric Commercial Vehicles (CVs) Poised for Robust Growth. Here's Why

Growing Focus on Electrified Last Mile Delivery Amid Robust Spike in e-Commerce to Boost Adoption of Electric CVs

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Strong Focus Shed on Ecofriendly Last Mile Delivery to Help Expand EV Delivery Fleet: Global Opportunity for Last Mile Delivery (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2028

Rising Average Vehicle Life Provides a Fertile Environment for Upgrading to Low-Emission and Fuel Efficient CVs

With Several Governments Imposing 15 Years as the Retirement Age for Vehicles, the Growing Age of Vehicles is Poised to Benefit Replacements by EVs: Average Age of Cars & Light Trucks in the United States (In Years) for the Years 1980, 1990, 2000, 2015, 2020 and 2022

Domestic Brands Outshine Global Brands in the Chinese Electric Vehicles Market

AI to Power the Rapidly Evolving EV Ecosystem

Will Fuel Cell EVs (FCEVs) Emerge to be a Threat to BEVs? The Answer is Probably a "NO"

In the Spotlight: Extending EV Range With Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFCs)

Business Opportunity for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (DMFCs) in the Automotive Industry (In US$ 000s) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025, and 2027

EV Shared Mobility to Push Up Demand for EVs Higher Than Personal Ownership

Shared Mobility to Emerge as a Game Changer for EV Adoption in the Coming Decade: Global Electric Mobility Services Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 & 2030

CHARTING THE FUTURE OF PHEVs

Why PHEVs Were Once Considered a Gateway and a Bridge to all Electric Future

So How Did PHEVs Lose Their Appeal?

New Policy Changes Make PHEVs an Elephant in Room

Marked Spike in PHEV Emissions with New EC Guidelines

PHEVs in the Eye of the Storm With New Studies Revealing Real World Fuel Inefficiencies: Manufacturer Claimed Miles Per Gallon (MPG) Vs Real World MPG for Select PHEV Models

The Dominoes Are Fast Falling for PHEVs With Studies Revealing Emission Flaws & Earning Them the Fake Electric Title: Official Vs Real World Emission of Plug-In Hybrids (in CO2 Grams Per kilometer) for Select PHEV Models

The Closing Window of Opportunity for Plug-in Hybrids Accelerated by the Implementation of WLTP: PHEV Co2 Emission WLTP Vs Real World, a Comparison for Select PHEV Models

What is WLTP? & Why Its Implementation is Bringing to Light the Real Inefficiency of PHEVs

Pressure Builds to Roll Back Subsidies on PHEVs, Given their Higher Than Claimed Emissions on Road

EU Takes Tough Stance on PHEVs

Germany, UK, Ireland & South Korea to End PHEV Subsidies

As PHEVs Turn Into a Dying Breed, OEMs in this Space Need to Time Their Jump Away from this Market

Conclusion: BEVs to Gain at the Expense of PHEVs

EVs & THE ENVIRONMENT, WHATS THE REAL TRUTH?

Are They Really Greener Solution to Sustainability?

Statistics That Defy the Naysayers: Lifetime Carbon Footprint of Conventional Cars Vs EVs (In Tonnes of CO2) by Years of Use

As Millions of Electric Car Batteries Retire Over the Next Decade, Environmental Concerns Rise Over Battery Disposal

As EV Batteries Reach End-of-Life, Robust Recycling Infrastructure is Crucial for Long-Term Sustainability of EVs: Global Cumulative Capacity of Used EV Batteries (In GWh/Year) for the Period 2020 to 2025

Repurposing Retired Electric Car & Bus Batteries is the Newest Strategy to Keep EV Batteries Out of Landfills: Global Second Life EV Capacity (In GWh/Y) for Years 2020 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 & 2030

Does this Mean that We Do Not Buy Electric Vehicles?

Biogas for EV Charging Promises to Alleviate Concerns Over Emissions Associated with Electric Vehicle Charging

Recycling is the Only Way to Counter the EV Battery Pollution Threat

A Fast Growing Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Means that the Race to Recycling Has Begun, Bringing the Promise of Alleviating Battery Carbon Footprint: Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023 2025, and 2027

EV ALTERNATIVES

Are There More Practical Ways to Combat Pollution & Rising Fuel Costs Other Than EVs?

Despite Best Efforts to Lower Emissions, Conventional Vehicles Will Have the Highest Emission & EV Will Continue to Pollute More Than Renewable Fuel: Comparison of Multiple Fuel Types (In CO2 Grams Per Km) for the Year 2022 and 2030

From a Purely Emissions Point of View Which Type of Fuel Impacts the Environment the Most: Comparison of Emissions from EV Vs Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) Vehicle (In CO2Kgs)

From a Production Ecosystem Point of View, Biofuel in Reality Is a Mistake. Here's Why

Biofuels! Are We Shooting Ourselves in the Foot? Global Biofuels Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Are Hydrogen Vehicles a More Sustainable Alternative? Here's All You Need to Know

Why Hydrogen Appears as a Better Alternative to EVs

Hydrogen Vs Electric Vehicles

Marred by Flaws & Technology Challenges, Hydrogen Unlikely to Zoom Past EVs

Hydrogen Car Dreams! Japan Dreams the Biggest: Global Projected Number of Hydrogen Fuel Cells Vehicles (In Units) by Country for the Year 2030

How Many Models of Hydrogen Cars Will be There by 2025? Cumulative Number of Hydrogen Car Models Launched by OEMs Worldwide for Years 2023 to 2025

With Hydrogen Vehicles Still a Long-Way from Commercialization, Focus is Not on the Perfect Solution But a Lesser Polluting Solution Which is Where EVs Currently Stand: By 2030 How Will Consumer Perceptions Evolve? EVs & Hydrogen Vehicles a Comparison

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



