Pro Kapital Council approved Consolidated Interim Report for IV Quarter and 12 Months of 2022 (Unaudited)

CEO summary

2022 has been a year to remember for AS Pro Kapital Grupp. The Estonian Chamber of Commerce awarded us the price as the most competitive real estate company in Estonia.

The Competitiveness Ranking is a part of the largest entrepreneurship competition in Estonia, which is organised in cooperation of three organisations: Eesti Kaubandus-Tööstuskoda (Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry), EAS (Enterprise Estonia) and Eesti Tööandjate Keskliit Estonian Employers’ Confederation (Estonian Employers’ Confederation). The Competitiveness Ranking calculations are based on the economic indicators of the participating companies.

We are proud of this achievement, and we’ll use it to motivate us to obtain even better results in our future.

In line with the Company’s history, we will focus on the main areas of activities in real estate developments in the three Baltics capitals (Tallinn, Riga and Vilnius) and the hotel operations in Bad Kreuznach, Germany.

Real estate development

In Tallinn, we have completed and handed over the first phase of Kalaranna project, where completion of eight buildings with the total of 240 apartments was achieved.

On 20 October 2022 we made a grand inauguration and invited the major stakeholders of the project as well as local media.

This development has been a great success, both in terms of sales (the project is entirely sold out) and in terms of having created a vibrant community for all the Tallinn residents.

We are grateful to the local authorities to have been helpful throughout the development process and we take pride in knowing that we are helping shape the landscape of this beautiful city.

In Kindrali houses in Kristiine City we are building 3 residential buildings for a total of

195 apartments. The project is entirely sold out (meaning reservations or pre-sales have been achieved for all the units), and the handover of the last building is confirmed by Q1 2023.

In Riga we are selling our luxury product River Breeze Residence which has been awarded the Baltics Prestige Award for its outstanding architecture.

We hold a building permit for City Oasis residential quarter, a project consisting of 326 apartments located in Tallinas iela– a tranquil and green living environment in the city centre. We will be ready to proceed with construction activities as soon as the market situation becomes fit for such an ambitious and vast project.

Out of the three capitals (Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius), Riga seems to have the most challenges in terms of overall market conditions. However, our long-term outlook for the Latvian real estate sector remains bullish.

In 2019 we completed five buildings in Šaltinių Namai Attico project in Vilnius with 115 apartments. Today we have only 2 apartments unsold, out of which one is a model unit. We are preparing for the following phase with city villas (41 units) and a commercial building and plan to start the construction this year.

Vilnius market is extremely active, and we look forward to the next stage of our high-end development.

The Company has also expanded its land portfolio in Vilnius, purchasing a school in Naugarduko street for the price of 6.25M euros.

The school will be converted into a high-end residential property, consisting of circa 50 luxury apartments. An architectural competition is currently ongoing in order to award the project to the architect who provides the best possible design.

Hotel operations

After two hard years, which clearly affected the global sector of tourism because of the pandemic, there seems to be a strong demand in the hotel industry.

In Bad Kreuznach we have reached a substantial operational break even, despite the fact that a large portion of the rooms were not available to the public due to ongoing renovations.

A few years ago, we renovated half of the rooms and part of the common areas. The renovations of the remaining rooms will be completed by the end of Q1 2023, after which we will be able to have newly renovated rooms on the market for a higher Average Daily Rate.

The Baltic real estate sector showed great resilience throughout the pandemic period as well as during the turbulent geopolitical period we live in, and we are confident that we will manage to develop our pipeline of projects in line with the market’s expectations, thus continuing to provide a stream of high-quality properties to the local population. We are aware of the challenging historical times we live in; we will need to be fast to adapt to an ever-changing and fast paced world (especially in regards of the construction works and the related challenges to the supply chain and cost of materials), but we still have a very positive outlook on the Baltic region and thus far the market has been supporting our sentiment.

The economic outlook for the Baltic region is generally positive. The Baltic countries of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have experienced steady economic growth in recent years, driven by a combination of factors such as increasing foreign investment, a growing service sector, and export-oriented manufacturing. The region has also benefited from its proximity to Northern Europe and its membership in the European Union, which has helped to boost trade and investment.

All the positive indicators above will not disappear despite the challenges that are posed to the real estate sector by the global macroeconomic outlook and the geopolitical turmoil caused by the war in Ukraine.

As the CEO of a successful development company, I see the future of real estate being heavily impacted by technology and changing consumer preferences. Smart home technology, virtual and augmented reality, and online marketplaces are becoming increasingly popular and will continue to shape the way we buy, sell, and experience real estate. Additionally, there is a growing demand for sustainable and energy-efficient homes, as well as for flexible living spaces that can adapt to the changing needs of residents. Overall, the future of real estate is exciting and dynamic, and we are constantly looking for innovative ways to stay ahead of the curve and meet the evolving needs of our customers.

Edoardo Preatoni

CEO

Key financials

The total revenue of the Company in twelve months of 2022 was 65.7 million euros compared to the reference period (2021 12M: 43.1 million euros). The total revenue of the fourth quarter was 4 million euros compared to 23.7 million euros in 2021.

The gross profit for twelve months of 2022 has increased by 60% amounting to 17 million euros compared to 10.6 million euros in 2021. The gross profit in the fourth quarter reached 754 thousand euros (2021 Q4: 5.3 million euros).

The operating result in twelve months of 2022 has decreased to 17.7 million euros profit comparing to 39.8 million euros profit during the same period in 2021. Higher profit in 2021 was affected by one-time sales of investment property and related revenue and by the results of derecognition of AS Tallinna Moekombinaat after loss of control over the subsidiary on 2 June 2021. The operating result of the fourth quarter was 5.7 million euros comparing to 8.7 million euros in 2021.

The net result for the twelve months of 2022 was 13.4 million euros profit, comparing to 29.8 million euros (continuing operations 33.9 million euros) profit in the reference period. The net profit of the fourth quarter was 4.8 million euros comparing to 7.3 million euros in 2021.

Cash generated in operating activities during 2022 was 17.9 million euros comparing to 13.3 million euros during the same period in 2021. In the fourth quarter cash used in operating activities was 1.7 million euros comparing to 11.9 million euros generated in 2021.

Net assets per share on 31 December 2022 totalled to 0.98 euros compared to 0.76 euros on 31 December 2021.

Key performance indicators

2022 12M 2021 12M 2022 Q4 2021 Q4 Revenue, th EUR 65 654 43 095 4 026 23 722 Gross profit, th EUR 16 965 10 576 754 5 321 Gross profit, % 26% 25% 19% 22% Operating result, th EUR 17 657 39 820 5 666 8 666 Operating result, % 27% 92% 141% 37% Net result, th EUR 13 452 29 757 4 800 7 292 Net result, % 20% 69% 119% 31% Earnings per share, EUR 0.24 0.52 0.08 0.13





31.12.2022 31.12.2021 Total Assets, th EUR 101 256 116 026 Total Liabilities, th EUR 45 933 73 183 Total Equity, th EUR 55 323 42 843 Debt / Equity * 0.83 1.71 Return on Assets, % ** 12.4% 23.7% Return on Equity, % *** 27.4% 113.5% Net asset value per share, EUR **** 0.98 0.76



*debt / equity = total debt / total equity

**return on assets = net profit/loss / total average assets

***return on equity = net profit/loss / total average equity

****net asset value per share = net equity / number of shares

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated interim statement of financial position

in thousands of euros 31.12.2022 31.12.2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 10 589 9 626 Current receivables 955 680 Prepaid expenses 64 122 Inventories 34 224 57 533 Total current assets 45 832 67 961 Non-current assets Non-current receivables 2 016 21 Property, plant and equipment 7 294 6 754 Right-of-use assets 195 202 Investment property 45 575 40 734 Goodwill 262 262 Intangible assets 82 92 Total non-current assets 55 424 48 065 TOTAL ASSETS 101 256 116 026 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current debt 173 3 955 Customer advances 1 659 12 419 Current payables 4 120 7 297 Tax liabilities 111 1 143 Short-term provisions 511 713 Total current liabilities 6 574 25 527 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 38 184 46 455 Other non-current payables 0 20 Deferred income tax liabilities 1 130 1 133 Long-term provisions 45 48 Total non-current liabilities 39 359 47 656 TOTAL LIABILITIES 45 933 73 183 Equity attributable to owners of the Company Share capital in nominal value 11 338 11 338 Share premium 5 661 1 748 Statutory reserve 1 134 0 Revaluation reserve 2 012 2 984 Retained earnings 35 178 26 773 TOTAL EQUITY 55 323 42 843 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 101 256 116 026

Consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income

in thousands of euros 2022 12M 2021 12M 2022 Q4 2021 Q4 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Operating income Revenue 65 654 43 095 4 026 23 722 Cost of goods sold -48 689 -32 519 -3 272 -18 401 Gross profit 16 965 10 576 754 5 321 Marketing expenses -498 -502 -153 -144 Administrative expenses -4 946 -5 592 -1 203 -2 043 Other income 6 278 35 615 6 278 5 541 Other expenses -142 -277 -10 -9 Operating profit 17 657 39 820 5 666 8 666 Financial income 3 6 1 1 Financial expense -4 211 -5 964 -875 -1 408 Profit before income tax 13 449 33 862 4 792 7 259 Income tax 3 10 8 33 Profit from continuing operations 13 452 33 872 4 800 7 292 Loss from discontinued operations 0 -4 115 0 0 Net profit for the period 13 452 29 757 4 800 7 292 Other comprehensive income net of income tax: Net change in asset revaluation reserve -972 0 -972 0 Total comprehensive income for the year 12 480 29 757 3 828 7 292 Earnings per share (continuing operations) € 0.24 0.60 0.08 0.13 Earnings per share for the period € 0.24 0.52 0.08 0.13

The full report can be found in the file attached.

