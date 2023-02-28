New York, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Diagnosis Type, By Cancer Type, By End User, By Region"" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06424138/?utm_source=GNW



Global ovarian cancer diagnostics market may register impressive growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027, due to growing demands for the early diagnosis of ovarian cancer.A surge in the instances of ovarian cancer and demands for early detection such that timely treatments could be provided is driving the growth of the global ovarian cancer diagnostics market in the upcoming five years.



Ovarian cancer is one of the major factors behind rising mortality rates worldwide among the female population which is further supporting the growth of the global ovarian cancer diagnostics market in the next five years.Due to various factors like environmental factors and genetic mutations, the instances of cancer in the ovaries and cysts are increasing.



Advancing healthcare services and better patient care services further substantiate the growth of the global ovarian cancer diagnostics market in the forecast years.

Cancer is a chronic disease where tumors and cysts are formed in certain organs of organ sites that is abnormal and do not undergo complete cell growth before division and cause lumps at the sites.These cancer lumps hinder the functioning of the organ as well as the complete human body system thereby worsening the health of the patient.



Ovarian cancer is a cancer type that takes place in the female population in their egg-producing organ, the ovaries.Diagnosis of ovarian cancer is difficult since the symptoms are very vague and are often detected only after they have already spread through the stomach and within the pelvis making it difficult to cure.



Thus, better diagnostic processes and techniques are required to identify the cancer stage to treat them in due time.

Growing Disease Burden Benefits Market Growth

Increasing instances of ovarian cancer among the female population are the major factor that drives the growth of the global ovarian cancer diagnostics market in the upcoming five years.In the year 2020, there were 313,959 new ovarian cancer cases on a global scale.



Further, the increasing mortality rate due to ovarian cancer is alarming and it further portrays the importance of the early diagnosis of ovarian cancer such that treatment could be provided. The total number of deaths caused due to ovarian cancer globally in the year 2020 was 207,252.

The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2022, about 19,880 new cases of ovarian cancer will be diagnosed and 12,810 women will die of ovarian cancer in the United States by the end of 2022.Such alarming figures have increased concerns among the population not only in the country but globally.



Rising awareness regarding the threat of ovarian cancer and its caused high mortality rates also substantiates the growth of the global ovarian cancer diagnostics market in the future five years.

Market Segmentation

The global ovarian cancer diagnostics market segmentation is based on diagnosis type, cancer type, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on diagnosis type, the market is further segmented into diagnostic imaging, blood test, biopsy, and others.



Diagnostic imaging includes transvaginal ultrasound, CT scan, MRI scan, pet scan, and others.Blood tests include CA-125, HER2, BRCA, KRAS mutation, and others.



The biopsy includes image-guided biopsy, fine needle aspiration biopsy, and others.By cancer type, the market is fragmented into epithelial tumors, germ cell tumors, stromal cell tumors, and others.



Based on end users, the market is bifurcated into hospitals & specialty clinics, ambulatory care centers, and others. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among Asia-Pacific region, North American region, European region, South American region, and Middle East & African region.

Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Foundation Medicine), MiRXES Pte Ltd, GinaLife, Luminex Corporation, Myriad Genetics Inc., are enlisted in a partial list of major market players of the global ovarian cancer diagnostics market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global ovarian cancer diagnostics market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Diagnosis Type:

o Diagnostic Imaging

Transvaginal Ultrasound

CT Scan

MRI Scan

PET Scan

Others

o Blood Test

CA-125

HER2

BRCA

KRAS Mutation

Others

o Biopsy

Image Guided Biopsy

Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy

Others

o Others

• Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Cancer Type:

o Epithelial Tumor

o Germ Cell Tumor

o Stromal Cell Tumor

o Others

• Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

o Ambulatory Care Centers

o Others

• Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global ovarian cancer diagnostics market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

