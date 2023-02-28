2023 Use Case Note for Open-Source Billing Solution Company Opencell Software Provides Insights for Prospective Buyers

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Use Case NoteT: Opencell Software" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This highly concentrated research note describes the ideal use case for Opencell billing. It outlines the optimal revenue range, business model, regions, tech ecosystem, sales channels, primary users, and top verticals that make up Opencell's sweet spot, as well as assessing the core product's agility, complexity, and investment level.

Opencell was founded in 2015 to commercialize an open-source billing solution originally created in 2007 by its current CEO David Meyer. The company focuses on helping IT organizations manage complex agile monetization challenges with a cloud-ready, SaaS hosting model and full suite quote-to-cash coverage. Opencell has 30+ customers, including a number of very large European enterprise accounts. The majority of its implementations are managed by an array of European (French) systems integrators. The core functionality is in billing (rating, catalog management, mediation, charging, invoicing) and has expanded into CPQ, revenue automation, accounts receivables management, and dunning. The company has raised over $9 million in equity and debt from a handful of French tech investment funds. Opencell operates from offices in Paris, France and Morocco.

The Use Case Note describes the ideal customer profile for a given solution. It helps prospective buyers understand the "best fit" for a product or service. The aim is to help interested parties quickly and confidently narrow the list of suppliers that could meet a particular use case. It is not intended to describe the entire range of possible use cases, nor is it an in-depth analysis of the supplier or solution.

Countries Covered:

France

Ireland

Italy

Morocco

Other EU countries

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary How to Use Analyst Notes Company Information

Representative Customers

Ideal Use Case

Companies Mentioned

Actility

eir

Fnac Darty

La Poste

Opencell

OVHcloud

Velib



