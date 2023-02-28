The Worldwide Omega 3 Industry is Expected to Reach $13 Billion in 2027: North America Remains at the Forefront of Demand Generation

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Omega 3 Market - Global Industry Analysis (2018 - 2020) - Growth Trends and Market Forecast (2021 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

While these are the primary findings of the report, it forecasts omega 3 market to jump from nearly US$4.4 Bn (2019) to approximately US$13 Bn estimated in 2027. The report also expects 14.6% growth for omega 3 market over 2021 - 2027.

Increasing demand for fortified food products, growing application of profiling, and continuous innovation in food fortification space uphold the expansion of global omega 3 market.The flourishing mother and new-born nutrition space is expected to offer a strong impetus to market growth. Rising popularity of omega 3-based dietary supplements will also remain a significant booster to market growth, says the report.

Key Insights and Trends Across Global Omega 3 Market

Global omega 3 market is likely to reach the revenue of around US$13 Bn toward the end of 2027

North America remains the largest consumer region in global omega 3 market

Manufacturers of nutraceuticals or dietary supplements across organised economy and food giants emphasize more on infant formula products that are enriched with omega 3

BASF Corporation, Cargill Inc., Kerry PLC, and Olam International Ltd. remain some of the top revenue shareholders

Expanding Application Potential Drives Omega 3 Market Ahead, Lack of Daily Dosage Standardisation Remains a Challenge

Omega 3 has been one of the most widely consumed nutritional supplements that is touted to be aiding in improving a range of autoimmune diseases, and the various heart- and brain function-related conditions. On the other hand, there has also been a lot of research around the development of alternate omega 3 sources to fully leverage its therapeutic potential to be used in pet nutrition. Efforts toward including omega 3 for improved quality of animal food, supplements, and treats, especially targeting poor immunity, and a host of degenerative diseases, will work to the advantage of omega 3 market, suggests the report.



However, the market will remain challenged by the inadequate knowledge and awareness among consumers about the ideal recommended intake of omega 3. The report highlights the lack of dosage standardisation as a major impediment to long-term growth of the market.

Despite a sizeable consumer population worldwide following routine consumption of omega 3-based supplement items, as well as omega 3 fortified F&B products, the unawareness prevails regarding the ideal recommended amount of omega 3 to be consumed daily. This will continue to be a longstanding challenge facing omega 3 market, pushing the research activity around the same.

North America Remains at the Forefront of Demand Generation, Opportunities Abound in Asia Pacific

The report projects that North America will continue to be at the forefront of generating demand for omega 3, thereby maintaining dominance in global omega 3 market through the end of 2027. The market in this region is likely to be driven by frequent new launches, as exponentially growing demand for nutraceuticals.

Increasing prevalence of the various Changing lifestyles and busy schedules, have increased unhealthy habits among consumers in recent years leading to various lifestyle health conditions like inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and obesity.

The market in the US will particularly proliferate on the back of rising consumer base of healthy dietary products, heightening health concerns and awareness among consumers, and widespread availability and accessibility of health food. On the other hand, omega 3 market is rapidly firming up in Asia Pacific and will represent the fastest-growing market anticipating a high CAGR.

