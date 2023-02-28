Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Report to 2027: Emerging Biosimilars Market and Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Present Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market by Type (Innovative, Generic), Manufacturer (Captive, Merchant), Synthesis (Synthetic, Biotech), Product (mAb, Hormones, Cytokines), Drug (OTC,Rx) Application (Diabetes, Oncology, CVD) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (APIs) market is estimated to reach USD 145.9 billion by 2022 to USD 216.4 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Factors such as the increasing uptake of biopharmaceuticals, the growing importance of generics, and the rising focus on precision medicine are some of the major factors driving the growth of the global APIs market.

The biotech APIs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of the type of synthesis, the APIs market is categorized into synthetic APIs and biotech APIs. In 2021, the synthetic APIs segment accounted for the largest share. However, the biotech APIs segment is expected to grow at a higher rate over the forecast period.

Factors such as the growing demand for biotech drugs due to their specificity in action and advancements in biotechnology are driving market growth in the market.

The monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global biotech APIs market

Based on product, the biotech APIs market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, hormones & growth factors, cytokines, fusion proteins, therapeutic enzymes, recombinant vaccines, and blood factors. In 2021, the monoclonal antibodies segment was estimated to account for the largest share of the biotech APIs market.

North America to dominate the market during the forecast period

In 2021, North America dominated the market, followed by Europe. The major factors driving the overall growth of the APIs market in this region include the presence of major pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, an increasing government focus on generic drugs, rising demand for biologics and specialty drugs, and technological advancements in the manufacturing processes of APIs. This market segment is expected to grow at a modest rate due to a combination of economic and healthcare severity measures as well as the introduction of low-cost and generic versions of branded drugs.

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 361 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $145.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $216.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Research Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.1.1 Key Data from Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Data from Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Study Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Overview

4.2 Global Market, by Type

4.3 Global Market, by Potency

4.4 Global Market, by Type of Synthesis

4.5 Global Market, by Type of Drug

4.6 Geographic Snapshot: Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Importance of Generics

5.2.1.2 Increasing Uptake of Biopharmaceuticals

5.2.1.3 Growing Focus on Precision Medicine

5.2.1.4 Technological Advancements in Api Manufacturing

5.2.1.5 Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Unfavorable Drug Price Control Policies Across Various Countries

5.2.2.2 High Manufacturing Cost

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Biosimilars Market

5.2.3.2 Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

5.2.3.3 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.4 Emerging Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increasing Penetration of Counterfeit Drugs

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Supply Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem Analysis

5.6 Patent Analysis

5.7 Key Conferences and Events

5.8 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.11 Indicative Pricing Analysis

5.12 Trade Analysis

6 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Global Market, by Type (Captive and Merchant)

6.3 Innovative Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

6.3.1 Growing Number of New Molecular Entities to Have Regulatory Approval Drive Market

6.4 Generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

6.4.1 Government Initiatives Supporting Generic Drugs Adoption to Boost Market

7 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Potency

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Global Market, by Potency (Captive and Merchant)

7.3 Traditional Api

7.3.1 Properties of Traditional APIs Like, Heightened Potency, Quick Absorption Rates, and Have a Suspected or Known Genic Effect to Drive Market Growth

7.4 Hpapi

7.4.1 Hpapis Increasing Applications Across a Range of Therapeutic Areas are Driving the Market Growth

8 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Type of Synthesis

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Global Market, by Type of Synthesis (Captive and Merchant)

8.3 Synthetic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

8.3.1 Synthetic APIs Market, by Type

8.3.1.1 Innovative Synthetic Apis

8.3.1.1.1 High Value of Innovative APIs to Drive Segment

8.3.1.2 Generic Synthetic Apis

8.3.1.2.1 Initiatives for Penetration of Generics to Bring Down Healthcare Costs

8.4 Biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

8.4.1 Biotech APIs Market, by Type

8.4.1.1 Innovative Biotech Apis

8.4.1.1.1 Growing Demand for Innovative Biopharmaceuticals to Drive Segment

8.4.1.2 Generic Biotech Apis

8.4.1.2.1 Increasing Demand for Biosimilar Drugs due to Their Cost-Effectiveness to Drive Segment

8.5.2 Biotech APIs Market, by Product

8.5.2.1 Monoclonal Antibodies

8.5.2.1.1 Growing Applications of Antibody-Drug Conjugates in Cancer Treatment to Drive Segment

8.5.2.2 Hormones & Growth Factors

8.5.2.2.1 Growing Incidence of Hormonal Disorders to Boost Segment

8.5.2.3 Cytokines

8.5.2.3.1 Interferons and Interleukins Boost Immune System and Have Important Applications in Cancer Treatment

8.5.2.4 Fusion Proteins

8.5.2.4.1 Growing Applications of Fusion Proteins in Biopharmaceuticals to Drive Segment

8.5.2.5 Recombinant Vaccines

8.5.2.5.1 Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Boost Vaccine Development

8.5.2.6 Therapeutic Enzymes

8.5.2.6.1 Growing Significance of Enzymes in Therapies for Cancer and Pain Management to Drive Segment

8.5.2.7 Blood Factors

8.5.2.7.1 Growing Incidence of Hemophilia to Drive the Growth of this Segment

8.6.3 Biotech APIs Market, by Expression System

8.6.3.1 Mammalian Expression Systems

8.6.3.1.1 Ability of These Systems to Carry Post-Translational Modification to Drive Segment

8.6.3.2 Microbial Expression Systems

8.6.3.2.1 Ability to Provide High Expression Levels of Proteins to Drive Segment

8.6.3.3 Yeast Expression Systems

8.6.3.3.1 Advantages Such as Efficient Protein Secretion, Simple Purification, and Endotoxin-Free Products to Boost Demand

8.6.3.4 Insect Expression Systems

8.6.3.4.1 Efficient Post-Translational Modifications Provided by These Systems to Boost Demand

8.6.3.5 Other Expression Systems

9 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Type of Drug

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Global Market, by Type of Drug (Captive and Merchant)

9.3 Prescription Drugs

9.3.1 Growing Disease Prevalence to Drive Market

9.4 Over-The-Counter Drugs

9.4.1 Sales of OTC Drugs to Rise due to Innovations, Promotion of Self-Medication, and Increased Access

10 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Therapeutic Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Global Market, by Therapeutic Application (Captive and Merchant)

10.3 Communicable Diseases

10.3.1 Global Health Impact of Communicable Diseases and Increasing Antimicrobial Resistance to Aid Market

10.4 Oncology

10.4.1 Increase in Global Spending on Cancer Medication to Augment Growth

10.5 Pain Management

10.5.1 Increasing Demand for Innovative and Advanced Pain Medications to Drive Market

10.6 Cardiovascular Diseases

10.6.1 Growing Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Owing to Sedentary Lifestyles to Aid Market

10.7 Diabetes

10.7.1 High Global Prevalence of Diabetes to Drive Segment

10.8 Respiratory Diseases

10.8.1 High Global Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases to Propel Growth

10.9 Other Therapeutic Applications

11 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Key Player Strategies/ Right to Win

12.3 Market Share Analysis

12.4 Revenue Share Analysis of Top Market Players

12.5 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant

12.3.1 Stars

12.3.2 Emerging Leaders

12.3.3 Pervasive Players

12.3.4 Participants

12.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.4.1 Progressive Companies

12.4.2 Starting Blocks

12.4.3 Responsive Companies

12.4.4 Dynamic Companies

12.4 Regional Footprint of Companies

12.5 Competitive Scenario

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Pfizer, Inc.

13.2 Novartis Ag

13.3 Sanofi

13.4 Boehringer Ingelheim

13.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb

13.6 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

13.7 Eli Lilly and Company

13.8 GlaxoSmithKline plc

13.9 Merck & Co., Inc.

13.10 Abbvie Inc.

13.11 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

13.12 Astrazeneca

13.13 Mylan Nv

13.14 Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

13.15 Sun Pharmaceutical Ltd.

13.16 Cipla Inc.

13.17 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

13.18 Evonik Industries Ag

13.19 Api Pharma Tech

13.20 Sreepathi Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

13.21 Bdr Pharmaceuticals International Ltd.

13.22 Shilpa Medicare Ltd.

14 Appendix

