Dallas Chimney Sweep Services by Masters Services Chimney & Masonry – DFW After a Thorough Inspection by Experts to Ensure Safety

For more than 25 years, Masters Services Chimney & Masonry has been cleaning chimneys in Dallas, Plano, Carrollton, Frisco, Denton, and surrounding areas. Its services also include fireplace repairs and remodels and dryer vent cleaning.

According to announcements released by Masters Services Chimney & Masonry – DFW and Chad Murray, the Dallas chimney sweep services by this business are performed by certified professionals who are aware of the latest codes governing chimneys on residential and commercial properties. They know all about the best products, materials, and techniques used to construct and repair chimneys and the fire source or appliances to which these are attached.

Masters Service is a certified chimney sweeps Dallas professional with over 25 years of experience. It has inspected more than 80,000 chimneys and fireplaces in all possible states of disrepair. The business has often found that remodeled fireplaces look like new vents through unclean chimneys clogged with flammable materials; such chimneys are fire hazards.

Masters Service recommends that home buyers should always have the chimney inspected by a certified chimney professional.

The company conducts a detailed visual inspection of a chimney and firebox before performing a chimney sweep. This ensures that any moisture, fire, or animal damage that has occurred over time is not overlooked.

Weather exposure can cause a lot of damage to chimneys, resulting in erosion, wear, and loose masonry materials that can be dangerous. A professional chimney sweep and inspection help identify and address potential safety hazards.

Creosote is a natural byproduct of wood burning that can accumulate in the chimney flue over time. If left unchecked, creosote buildup can lead to destructive fires. Masters Services recommends an annual chimney inspection and cleaning to clean creosote buildup.

Masters Services has the expertise and experience to keep a client’s chimney in peak condition. Clients that use this business’s services for chimney maintenance avoid the risk of hazardous situations and costly repairs.

Chad Murray of Masters Services Chimney & Masonry – DFW said, “The first step when calling chimney cleaners near you is to ensure that the company of choice is certified and insured for the job. As a Dallas Chimney Sweep, we are proud to be certified and insured, meaning that our services are guaranteed reliable. Our friendly customer service representatives will give you the details, including price and appointment duration, and note any chimney repair concerns you may have. We will find a day and time on the calendar that works well with your schedule.

“As a chimney cleaner near me, we offer appointments during the week and Saturdays to help your weekly schedule be less stressful. We will get all your information to schedule the appointment, and then after scheduling, we will send you an email reminder that same day. On the day of the appointment, our friendly Chimney Sweep will give you a call when they are on their way to your home. Before starting the job, our Chimney Sweep will review the details of what they plan to do during your appointment.

“You can ask questions about chimney cleaning or repair services during this time. After completing a comprehensive inspection and diagnosis of your chimney, we will provide you with an estimate of the cost for any additional necessary repairs.”

