Outlook on the Spray Drying Equipment Global Market to 2027: Increase in Consumption of Processed and RTE Foods Drives Growth

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spray Drying Equipment Market by Type (Rotary Atomizer, Nozzle Atomizer, Fluidized, Centrifugal, Closed Loop), Cycle, Flow Type (Co-Current, Counter Current and Mixed), Operating Principle, Capacity, Drying Stage, Application - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global spray drying equipment market size is estimated to be valued at USD 5.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 5.9% in terms of value.

By application, there is an increased use of spray drying equipment for encapsulation in food & beverage, driving the growth of the spray drying equipment market.

Spray drying is one of the simplest, fastest, and most scalable encapsulation techniques. For the development of food formulations containing high-cost active ingredients, novel technologies such as nano spray drying have emerged. The incorporation of active ingredients via drying technologies has been the focus of bioactive compound encapsulation.

The particle size of the encapsulated final products has been classified as nanocapsules for sizes of 100-1,000 nm, microcapsules for sizes of 1-1,000 m, and millimeters for encapsulated particles larger than 1 mm. As a result, it is widely used in the food & beverage industry to encapsulate valuable active ingredients.

By product type, Rotary atomizers to lead the market in terms of market share.

Rotary atomizers convert feed into fine droplets by spraying them through a high-speed rotating perforated disc, which is known as rotary disc atomization. These atomizers are driven by high-velocity liquid discharge from the edge of a disc.

The spinning disc utilizes the shearing action of the air at the outer edge of the disc to break the liquid feed into a spray that leaves the disc in a horizontal direction. Rotary atomizers produce fine to coarse droplets, ranging from 30-120 micrometers. They are generally more expensive than nozzle atomizers but do not clog the outlets and can produce uniformly sized droplets.

CMT Atomizers introduced a new generation of rotary atomizers with high-speed gearboxes in January 2022. This new atomizer completes the range of technologies now offered by CMT Atomizers, which includes all possible variants such as air drive, belt drive, direct drive with high-speed motor air cooled, direct drive with high-speed motor liquid cooled, and gearbox drive.

The European region is projected to grow at the highest market share during the forecast period.

Spray drying equipment is used in the pharmaceutical industry in Europe to process both primary pharmaceuticals, such as Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), and final pharmaceutical formulations. Europe also accounts for a larger market share for aseptic spray drying for parenteral drug products, which involves a continuous production process.

The drugs are approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO), which have laid down the regulatory requirements. This type of drug formulation involves the spray drying technique for testing and commercial production, which is projected to drive the growth of the spray drying equipment market in Europe. The spray dryers preferred and installed in Europe are usually larger in size and used for commercial purposes due to the large-scale industrial production of related products.

Spray drying processes in Europe are also applied in the food and feed industries. Europe exports its food ingredients and dairy products mostly to the other regions. A comparatively small amount of cheese, butter, and Whole Milk Powder (WMP) from selected destinations is imported into the European Union (EU), and a large share of these imports come from countries in Europe, such as Switzerland and Italy.

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 249 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $6.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Consumption of Processed and Rte Foods

Technological Innovations and Advancements in Spray Drying Equipment

Reduced Thermal Damage and Increased Shelf Life of Final Products

Restraints

High Installation and Operational Cost

Limited Use with Sugar-Rich Products

Opportunities

Increase in Encapsulation Applications of Food Products

Innovative Applications in Pharmaceutical and Ceramic Industries

Challenges

Infrastructural Challenges in Developing Countries

Low Energy Efficiency of Spray Dryers

Case Studies:

Shachi Engineering: Colourtex

Shachi Engineering: Zest Aroma

Companies Mentioned

Acmefil Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd

Advanced Drying Systems

Buchi Labortechnik

Changzhou Lemar Drying Engineering

Dedert Corporation

European Spraydry Technologies

Freund Vector Corporation

G Larsson Starch Technology Ab

GEA Group

Hemraj Engineering (India) Llp

Labplant

New AVM Systech

RAJ Process Equipment and Systems Private Ltd.

Saka Engineering Systems Private Limited

Sanovo Technology Group

Shachi Engineering

Shandong Tianli Drying Technology and Equipment

Shanghai Pilotech Instrument & Equipment Co. Ltd.

Shree Sai Equipment & Services

Siccadania Group

Spray Tech Systems

SPX Flow

Swenson Technology, Inc.

Tetra Pak International S.A.

Yamato Scientific America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/15boau-drying?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment