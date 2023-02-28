SOUNDPEATS Capsule3 Pro Hybrid ANC Wireless Earbuds Global Launched

New York, NY, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOUNDPEATS is thrilled to announce the new release of Capsule3 Pro, the latest addition to its lineup of Hi-Res Audio and LDAC Codec Technology. With Capsule3 Pro, listeners can experience a new level of high-fidelity wireless audio and convenience.







Lightweight and powerful, Capsule3 Pro fits comfortably in the ears canals and offers a secure and stable fit, making it a good company for on-the-go use. These in-ear earbuds deliver high-quality sound with deep bass and clear treble, thanks to its 12mm dynamic drivers and Hybrid active noise cancellation technology. With up to 52 hours of extraordinarily long battery life and touch control, users can easily manage calls and music without reaching for the phone. With up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge, commuters can keep their tunes going all day. Besides, The SOUNDPEATS App also offers more sound effects to choose from.

"SOUNDPEATS has released some excellent true wireless earbuds that manage to punch well above their weight and compete with some of the better-known names on the market," said Forbes. SOUNDPEATS has worked hard to create wireless earbuds that deliver excellent sound quality at the best cost for consumers, and Capsule3 Pro does just that.