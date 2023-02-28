Questex’s International Beauty Show and International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conference Are Back in the Big Apple

Join us for the Best in Beauty and Spa, Plus New Onsite Experiences

March 5-7 at the Javits Center

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s International Beauty Show ( IBS New York ) and the International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference (IECSC New York) return to the Javits Convention Center March 5-7, co-locating to offer beauty and wellness professionals nearly 100,000 square feet of exhibit space, where hundreds of brands will be selling at professionals-only prices. In addition to the exciting list of exhibitors and educators, the 2023 New York Shows will feature multiple new onsite experiences that celebrate and support event attendees, while encouraging them to say YES to themselves.

Attendees will have the opportunity to walk through miles of exhibits, learn the latest industry trends and techniques from prominent artists and skilled estheticians, and acquire business-building skills to take their crafts and careers to the next level.

“We’re thrilled to be back in New York City with new onsite experiences and opportunities that encourage and celebrate our attendees and help boost their careers,” said Elizabeth Fantetti, Partnership & Event Director, Questex’s Beauty & Spa Group. “The Shows provide the chance to honor the unsung heroes and hardest working people in the professional beauty and spa industries. We’ve created a space for them to shine, grow and be seen.”

NEW ONSITE EXPERIENCES

THE POWERHOUSE PAVILION: Celebrating Black Beauty Entrepreneurs – located on the IBS New York show floor, this pavilion will showcase, celebrate, and empower Black beauty industry entrepreneurs. Sponsored by Myavana, the space will feature a gallery highlighting some of the most successful beauty entrepreneurs over the years and have beauty industry business consultants available to provide guidance for any attendee looking to boost their careers.

In addition, the IECSC show floor will feature the Studio Stage, a demonstration area developed for exhibitors to present the latest and greatest products and technologies.

The IBS New York 2023 exhibit floor will feature hundreds of high-profile brands, including: Amika, Andis, Chi by Farouk, DNA Hairtools and Extensions, Gelish + Morgan Taylor, HALOCOUTURE Extensions, KANAR, MAC Cosmetics, Morfose Cosmetics, Olaplex, Parlux, Turbo Power and many more! For the full list, click here.

IECSC New York 2023 exhibiting brands will include Circadia, Eminence Organic Skin Care, HydraFacial, Geneo, FarmHouse Fresh, LightStim+, MerryLaz, Silhouet-Tone USA, Procell Therapies, Repechage and more! For the full list, click here.

Over 200 sessions are included free with an Exhibit Hall pass. Hands-on workshops provide a more tactile educational experience for an additional fee. Attendees have access to all free classes at both co-located Shows.

Attendees may register to attend by clicking here . Exhibit Hall passes include all free classes at IBS New York, all Product-Focused Education at IECSC New York, and unlimited access to each exhibit hall. Hands-on Workshops at IBS New York and the curated conference sessions at IECSC New York are available for additional fees. All paid conference sessions include a three-day exhibit hall pass. Press may apply for a media pass here.

2023 SHOW FACTS

WHEN: Sunday, March 5 + Monday, March 6: 10:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.; Tuesday, March 7: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

WHERE: Javits Center, 429 11th Ave, New York, NY

INFO: For more information, on IBS New York, visit ibsnewyork.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

For more information on IECSC New York, visit iecscnewyork.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Upcoming Events

Additional networking and educational opportunities for beauty and wellness professionals are available at IBS Las Vegas and IECSC Las Vegas, taking place June 24-26, 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visit ibslasvegas.com or iecsclasvegas.com for more information. Also, IECSC Florida will take place October 15-16, 2023 at the Palm Beach Convention Center. Visit iecscflorida.com for more information.

About IBS New York

Produced by Questex and presented by American Salon, IBS New York is the longest running professional beauty event in the country. IBS New York is for professionals only and reaches a wide cross‐section of participants including salon owners and managers, hair stylists, hair colorists, cosmetologists, makeup artists, nail technicians, beauty and hair product manufacturers and distributors. Connecting serious beauty professionals with the best in the industry, the show brings hundreds of top beauty brands together under one roof for free educational classes by industry legends, workshops, and exclusive show-floor discounts. For more information, visit ibsnewyork.com.

About IECSC

Produced by Questex, the International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conferences (IECSC) are for professionals only and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from spa and wellness product manufacturers and distributors to spa owners, directors and managers, estheticians, massage therapists, medical estheticians, and dermatologists. With dynamic trade show floors, in-depth conference programs, and presented by American Spa, the IECSC events provide the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified spa professionals looking to meet the top skin, cosmetic and wellness companies. For more information, visit iecsc.com.

